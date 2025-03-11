Here's When Dark Winds Season 3's Netflix Release Is Now Expected

The third season of AMC's Dark Winds may eventually make its way to Netflix like the previous seasons, but when will audiences be able to watch it on the streaming service?

The psychological thriller series is based on Tony Hillerman's novels. Dark Winds' epic cast list includes stars Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten, as a trio of Navajo Tribe police officers investigating crimes in the American Southwest.

The series has been exceptionally well-received, earning perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores and quick season renewals from AMC.

Will Dark Winds Season 3 Stream on Netflix?

AMC

Both of Dark Winds' first two seasons have streamed on Netflix following their initial AMC debut which raises the question of when (or if) Season 3 of the series will follow suit.

This came as a result of a deal between AMC and Netflix in 2024 (per The Hollywood Reporter) that saw previous seasons of 13 TV shows land on the streaming giant.

It should be noted that the deal did not outline a release strategy for any newer seasons of AMC shows and that the partnership was only inked for a year, meaning it will expire mid-way through 2025.

Therefore, there's no guarantee that Dark Winds Season 3 will be licensed to Netflix like its previous seasons were.

However, given the success that AMC's shows have seen on Netflix, it seems possible the partnership will be renewed. This would make it likely that Dark Winds' latest season will arrive on the streaming service like its predecessors.

When Is Dark Winds' New Season Likely to Arrive on Netflix?

Given the schedule of prior AMC shows on Netflix, some projections can be made about Dark Winds Season 3's Netflix release.

Dark Winds Season 1 first aired on June 12, 2022, while the second season debuted a year later on July 30, 2023. Both seasons were released on Netflix on August 19, 2024, as part of the partnership with AMC, which was almost 12 months after the release of the latest Dark Winds episode.

The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live came to Netflix slightly later than the shows in the initial AMC-Netflix partnership, with both arriving on January 13, 2025.

In the case of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, this release strategy meant the series came to Netflix just under a year after it finished airing on AMC.

Should AMC and Netflix renew their partnership, this means that Dark Winds Season 3 will likely come to Netflix just under a year after it finishes its season on AMC.

Season 3 of Dark Winds only recently debuted on AMC on March 9, 2025, and is expected to run through April 27, 2025. This means that a Netflix release for Dark Winds Season 3 is now most expected to occur in early 2026, possibly around March 2026 or April 2026, which would mark just under 12 months since its AMC premiere.

New episodes of Dark Winds air on AMC and AMC+ on Sundays.