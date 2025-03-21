Here's When Gangs of London Season 3's Netflix Release Is Most Likely to Happen

Fans in the U.S. are still waiting for Gangs of London Season 3 to be released and will have to wait even longer for it to arrive on Netflix.

The original AMC series is a British crime drama based on a video game of the same name. Joe Cole leads the show as Sean Wallace, the heir to a criminal empire who attempts to uphold his father's legacy after his death.

When Will Gangs of London Season 3 Release on AMC+?

AMC+

AMC+ confirmed that Gangs of London Season 3 will be released on the service in 2025 but has not confirmed a specific window.

Season 1 of Gangs of London was released in 2020. It aired on Sky in the UK in April before coming to AMC+ in the U.S. on October 1.

Season 2 arrived two years later in 2022, first releasing on Sky in October before streaming on AMC+ in November.

The third season of Gangs of London only just premiered on Sky in the UK on March 20, 2025.

If the release schedule is similar to past ones, the release of Gangs of London on AMC+ could occur anytime between one and six months. This makes its earliest likely release window April 2025 on AMC+.

When Will Gangs of London Season 3 Stream on Netflix?

While Gangs of London's broadcasting rights belong to AMC, the company does have a partnership with Netflix that puts many of the studio's original shows onto the global streamer.

This started with 13 AMC series arriving on Netflix on August 19, 2024, including Gangs of London Season 1 and 2.

This Netflix-AMC partnership was only signed for 12 months and thus is expected to expire in mid-2025, so there's no guarantee that Gangs of London Season 3 will make it to the rival streamer before the deal expires.

However, the two studios may renew their partnership, which would likely include titles like Season 3 of Gangs of London and the new season of Dark Winds.

Assuming the deal goes ahead, it can be assumed it still may take a while for Gangs of London's newest season to move over to Netflix.

AMC's recent releases maintained an exclusive streaming window on AMC+ before moving to Netflix. For example, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live took almost 12 months from its February 2024 premiere to arrive on Netflix in January 2025.

Assuming it arrives on AMC+ in April 2025, this would make Gangs of London Season 3's likely Netflix streaming date sometime in early 2026, possibly around February or March.

Gangs of London Seasons 1-2 are streaming on AMC+ and Netflix.