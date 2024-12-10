Pushpa 2 Movie Streaming: When Will It Release Online?

With Pushpa 2 in theaters, the movie's streaming release potentially started to come into sight.

Helmed by renowned director Sukumar, the new action film is the latest Indian-language blockbuster to find an audience stateside, following in the footsteps of recent hits like Sector 36.

Picking up where Pushpa left off in 2021, Pushpa 2: The Rise again follows Pushpa Raj as he tries to manage his smuggling business under the watchful eye of Indian law enforcement.

When Will Pushpa 2 Start Streaming?

According to Variety, Pushpa 2 (which opened in theaters on December 5) will arrive on Netflix when it eventually releases on streaming. However, no specific date has been revealed.

The official confirmation mentioned several other Indian blockbusters that have settled on the service over the last 12 months, including Tillu Square, Gangs of Godavari, Devara, and Buddy.

Using these other titles, one can predict when a movie like Pushpa 2: The Rise may also come to Netflix.

As of late, these sorts of films have arrived on Netflix between 12 and 42 days after their theatrical debut. They have averaged about 28 days (or four weeks) after initially hitting the big screen. If Pushpa 2 follows this model, a release sometime in early January 2025 is highly possible.

However, that does not account for any external factors that could come into play. Pushpa 2 has already proven to be a massive success, earning the highest day-one grossing film ever in India.

With this in mind, it could make sense for the powers that be to hold off on the action sequel's streaming release, pushing past that 42-day mark set by Devara earlier this year, if not longer.

Should Pushpa 2 use that 42-day window, the movie would be released on streaming on or around January 16, 2025.

Below is a full list of recent Indian blockbusters on Netflix and their theatrical-to-streaming windows:

Tillu Square (28 days later) Theatrical: March 29, 2024 Streaming: April 26, 2024

(28 days later) Gangs of Godavari (14 days later) Theatrical: May 31, 2024 Streaming: June 14, 2024 (14 days later)

(14 days later) Buddy (28 days later) Theatrical: August 2, 2024 Streaming: August 30, 2024

Devara (42 days later) Theatrical: September 27, 2024 Streaming: November 8, 2024

Pushpa 2: The Rise is playing in theaters.