Warner Bros. Not Thrilled With Man of Steel 2 Story (Report)

Henry Cavill's return as Superman in Black Adam paved the way for promising reports about Man of Steel 2, but a new update has revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) wasn't exactly excited about one of the story treatments it commissioned.

Man of Steel 2 has been at the forefront of DC-related headlines due to fan excitement about Cavill's return as the titular hero. However, not everything is going according to plan.

Although Cavill was clearly excited about Man of Steel 2, a recent concerning report unveiled that the sequel may not be moving forward under new DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran's regime. This comes as part of the pair's mission to revitalize the DCU.

Now, it appears that the bad news about Man of Steel 2 has yet to stop.

DC

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Man of Steel 2 is not going anywhere.

Peaky Blinders and See creator Steven Knight did pen a treatment for Man of Steel 2 in the fall, but THR pointed out that it didn't "thrill" Warner Bros. executives, which led to them giving notes.

Before Man of Steel 2 could reach the next level, James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired as the co-heads of the newly formed DC Studios in October, promptly stalling progress on the sequel. THR also noted that it is unknown if another writer was given a chance to improve the Knight's Man of Steel 2 treatment due to the filmmaker's other obligations.

Why Man of Steel 2’s Chances of Happening Are Slim

This latest report might be the final nail in the coffin of Man of Steel 2.

News about the Henry Cavill-led sequel started promising, but it got derailed rather quickly after the fresh start that the DCU needs to make.

DC Studios co-head James Gunn did acknowledge that they are coming in a "fractious environment," and they really can't please anyone with their decisions. Sadly, the likes of Man of Steel 2 and Wonder Woman 3 are at the crux of those required developments.

At this stage, it is unknown if Cavill will still be tapped to return, especially after a recent report suggested that the recasting of Justice League actors may be on the way amid the studio's shakeup.

Steven Knight has an incredible resume due to his handling of Peaky Blinders and See, but unfortunately, the veteran writer couldn't crack the Superman code as if he was also subdued by Kryptonite.

Warner Bros. not being thrilled with Man of Steel 2's script further proves that the executives have a high standard for adapting DC's banner hero, which is understandable due to its popularity and the potential fan outrage that could ensue if they don't do it right.

Man of Steel 2 and Cavill are essentially in tandem, with both requiring the other for it to work. With the sequel getting unlikely to be made as each passing day comes, all signs point that (another) unceremonious end to the actor's run as Superman may come to fruition.