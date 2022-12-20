DC Studios Boss Hints at Batman Villain Plans

James Gunn, the new co-lead of the DCU, has teased the introduction of a fan-favorite Batman villain.

Is Deathstroke Just Around the Corner at DC?

DC

In a new Tweet, DCU co-lead James Gunn blatantly hinted at a popular Batman villain being a part of the franchise in the near future.

When a fan asked directly if there were any plans for Deathstroke in Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU, Gunn responded, cryptically saying: "Could be..."

While Deathstroke is a Batman baddie, many probably know the character from two other properties.

For one, he's a key antagonist to the Teen Titans, having shown up in both the animated Justice League series and the live-action Titans.

Slade Wilson also featured heavily in the CW's Arrow, where he was the main villain in season 2 and reoccurred sporadically throughout the series. That character was also teased in Justice League's post-credits scene with Joe Manganiello playing the part.

