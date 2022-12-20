DC Studios Boss Hints at Batman Villain Plans

Batman, Deathstroke, DC
By Russ Milheim Posted:

James Gunn, the new co-lead of the DCU, has teased the introduction of a fan-favorite Batman villain.

Is Deathstroke Just Around the Corner at DC?

Batman and Deathstroke
DC

In a new Tweet, DCU co-lead James Gunn blatantly hinted at a popular Batman villain being a part of the franchise in the near future.

When a fan asked directly if there were any plans for Deathstroke in Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU, Gunn responded, cryptically saying: "Could be..."

While Deathstroke is a Batman baddie, many probably know the character from two other properties.

For one, he's a key antagonist to the Teen Titans, having shown up in both the animated Justice League series and the live-action Titans.

Slade Wilson also featured heavily in the CW's Arrow, where he was the main villain in season 2 and reoccurred sporadically throughout the series. That character was also teased in Justice League's post-credits scene with Joe Manganiello playing the part.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

LATEST NEWS

Suicide Squad Director Slams Report on His Feelings About Toxic DC Fans
Dwayne Johnson Announces He's Done With DC Movies (For Now)
Zachary Levi Speaks Out on Shazam Recast Rumors Amid DC Reboot
James Cameron In Talks to Reboot Terminator Franchise

TRENDING

MCU Exec Confirms What We All Suspected About Killmonger's Shuri Connection
Disney Reveals First Look at Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Show (Video)
Henry Cavill Fired His Manager Ahead of Superman Drama (Report)
Justice League's Ray Fisher Blasts New DC Boss James Gunn
Disney+ Removes Marvel Studios Assembled Episodes from Service