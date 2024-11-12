Lioness Season 2, Episode 4 features the highly-anticipated return of Season 1 favorite Laysla De Oliveira as she plays an integral role in Joe's new mission.

The latest episode of the hit Paramount+ series, "Five Hundred Children," sees Joe turning to an old asset for help while she crosses paths with a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent who suddenly puts them on a dangerous mission that has bold repercussions.

Lioness Season 2, Episode 4 premiered on Paramount+ on November 10.

Every Main Cast Member Who Appears in Lioness Season 2 Episode 4

Zoe Saldaña - Joe

Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña headlines the cast of Lioness Season 2 as Joe, the station chief of the CIA's Lioness program.

In Lioness Season 2, Episode 4, Joe is pissed with the fact that her new recruit, Josephina, lied to her about not knowing how to speak Spanish. This one lie is more than enough for her to not trust the newbie in the program.

As a result, CIA deputy director Byron wants Joe to find a shadow for Josephina, someone whom she can trust if the mission goes sideways.

Saldaña also has credits as part of the cast of Avatar: The Way of Water, Star Trek, and Colombiana.

Genesis Rodriguez - Captain Josephina Carrillo

Genesis Rodriguez

At the center of Lioness Season 2's story is Genesis Rodriguez's Captain Josephina Carrillo, the progam's new recruit who is tasked to take down a Mexican cartel linked to her family.

The only problem with her inclusion is that Joe and the others don't know if they can trust her due to her ties to her crime-infused family.

In Lioness Season 2, Episode 4, Josephina goes on her first mission with the team, and it seems that she is still getting used on how Joe's team operates.

Rodriguez is part of the cast of The Umbrella Academy, Big Hero 6, and Identity Thief.

Laysla De Oliveira - Sergeant Cruz Manuelos

Laysla De Oliveira

Lioness fan-favorite Laysla De Oliveira is back to reprise her Season 1 role as Sergeant Cruz Manuelos.

In "Five Hundred Children," Cruz can be seen being recruited by Joe to serve as Josephina's shadow (aka someone who can protect her or eliminate her if the mission goes haywire and the team is compromised).

Joe picks Cruz because she knows that she has what it takes and has the guts to put mission above anything else.

De Oliveira can be seen in Guest of Honour, In the Tall Grass, and Needle in a Timestack.

Nicole Kidman - Kaitlyn Meade

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman returns as Kaitlyn Meade, the Lioness program's senior supervisor who deals with the political drama behind the covert program.

The latest episode sees Kaitlyn meeting with Joe and Byron about the potential dangers of including Josephina as the program's new recruit.

She is the one who suggested hiring a shadow for Josephina, pointing out that they need to treat her as a double agent.

Kidman recently appeared in the cast of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The actress also starred in Expats and The Perfect Couple.

Michael Kelly - Byron Westfield

Michael Kelly

Michael Kelly is back as CIA deputy director Byron Westfield in Lioness Season 2, Episode 4.

Byron presses Joe after she is pissed over Josephina's lie, telling her that he should've expected that since she coerced her over turning and potentially killing her entire family.

Michael Kelly is part of the cast of The Penguin, where he plays Johnny Viti. The actor is also known for his roles in Man of Steel and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

Kirk Acevedo - DEA Special Agent Gutierrez

Kirk Acevedo

Kirk Acevedo guest stars as Special Agent Gutierrez of the Drug Enforcement Administration in Lioness Season 2, Episode 4.

Agent Gutierrez catches the attention of Joe after he was seen tailing her in the border.

This leads to a tense confrontation after Kyle arrives to help Joe box him in and uncover the truth.

It turns out that he was providing cover for Joe, mainly because the DEA is concerned about the CIA's continued operations in Mexico. He tells Joe and Kyle that the cartels may be aware of their mission and he offers his assistance to help them uncover the dangers of the Los Tigres.

Acevedo has over 50 credits to his name, with roles in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Arrow, and 12 Monkeys.

Thad Luckinbill - Kyle

Thad Luckinbill

Thad Luckinbill plays Kyle, a newly promoted recruit of the Lioness program who works side by side with Joe.

Aside from helping Joe deal with the mysterious DEA agent, Kyle joins the team's mission to raid a warehouse that has potential contraband tied to the cartels.

Luckinbill is best known for his roles in Just Married, Devotion, and Sicario.

Dave Annable - Neal

Dave Annable

Dave Annable portrays Neal, Joe's husband and a surgeon who is devastated after losing a patient in the operating room.

He also receives a mysterious letter which could've been from one of Joe's enemies.

Annable can be seen in Yellowstone, Red Band Society, and Brothers & Sisters.

Max Martini - Tracer

Max Martini

Max Martini's Tracer is part of the Lioness program who is also Bobby's ex-boyfriend. He is part of the team's mission in taking down the warehouse full of contraband.

Martini has credits in The Unit, Pacific Rim, and 13 Hours.

LaMonica Garrett - Tucker

LaMonica Garrett

LaMonica Garrett returns as Tucker, another operative from the Lioness program who is tasked to guard Josephina while Joe sorts out her unexpected lie.

Arrowverse fans may recognize Garrett for his role as the Monitor in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event.

The actor also starred in Designated Survivor, 1883, and The Terminal List.

James Jordan - Two Cups

James Jordan

James Jordan appears as Two Cups, a member of the Lioness program who joins Tucker in guarding Josephina.

Jordan starred as Agent Steve Hendon in Yellowstone, Ed in Mayor of Kingstown, and Pete Mickens in Wind River.

Austin Hébert - Randy

Austin Hébert

Austin Hébert plays Randy, one of the Lioness' operatives who is tasked to put surveillance in one of the target houses tied to the Los Tigres cartel.

Hébert's past credits include Jack Reacher: Never Go Back and Above Suspicion.

Jonah Wharton - Tex

Jonah Wharton

Jonah Wharton's Tex of the Lioness program returns in Lioness Season 2, Episode 4.

Tex is one of the operatives who is part of the mission in raiding a warehouse. The goal is to make it look like one of the cartels did it and not the CIA.

Wharton appeared in NCIS, The Rookie, and Bones.

Jill Wagner - Bobby

Jill Wagner

Jill Wagner reprises her role as Bobby, one of the three female operatives under Joe's unit of the Lioness program.

At the end of the mission, it turns out that the warehouse doesn't involve any contraband. Instead, it is full of abducted children.

Wagner's notable credits include Teen Wolf, Stargate: Atlantis, and Braven.

Here are the other cast members who appeared in Lioness Season 2, Episode 4:

Sofie Calderon - Atzi

Donny Boz - Steve Cannon

Susana Gibb - Anesthesiologist

Althea Lee - Doctor

Jeff Wright - Sergeant Major

Samara Gonzales - Hostess

Jessica Irvine Drake - Bailey Rogers’ mother

New episodes of Lioness Season 2 premiere every Sunday on Paramount+ at midnight PT.