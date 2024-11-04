Lioness Season 2, Episode 3 spotlights newcomer Genesis Rodriguez as her character, Captain Josephina Carrillo, is questioned about her past and loyalty to the CIA's coveted program.

"Along Came a Spider" continues Josephina's story as she gets recruited for the Lioness program to go undercover and unearth the secrets of her crime-infested family, the Los Tigres.

Lioness Season 2, Episode 3 premiered on Paramount+ on November 3.

Every Main Cast Member of Lioness Season 2 Episode 3

Zoe Saldaña - Joe

Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña headlines the cast of Lioness Season 2 as Joe, the station chief of the CIA's Lioness program.

In "Along Came a Spider," Joe admits she doesn't trust the new recruit (Captain Josephina) in the Lioness program. As a result, she pushes them to the limit in a virtual simulation test while questioning their loyalty to the United States.

The actress also previously appeared as part of the cast of Avatar: The Way of Water, Star Trek, and Colombiana.

Genesis Rodriguez - Captain Josephina Carrillo

Genesis Rodriguez

At the center of Lioness Season 2's story is Genesis Rodriguez as Captain Josephina Carrillo, a member of the U.S. military who agrees to join the Lioness program to take down a Mexican cartel known as the Los Tigres from the inside, of which her uncle is the head honcho.

Lioness Season 2, Episode 3 sees Josephina culture-shocked by the Lioness program and the recruits' way of life. She tries her best to fit in, but Joe later finds out that she lied to them about not knowing her uncle and not speaking Spanish.

This revelation led Joe and the others to believe Josephina is a mole. The episode's ending shows Joe and Kyle pressuring Josephina to call her father to prove her loyalty to them and the United States.

Rodriguez is part of the cast of The Umbrella Academy, Big Hero 6, and Identity Thief.

Laysla De Oliveira - Sergeant Cruz Manuelos

Laysla De Oliveira

Laysla De Oliveira plays Sergeant Cruz Manuelos, the recruit who is the sole focus of the story and a mainstay cast member of Special Ops: Lioness Season 1.

The actress has appeared in Guest of Honour, In the Tall Grass, and Needle in a Timestack.

Nicole Kidman - Kaitlyn Meade

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman reprises her role as Kaitlyn Meade, the Lioness program's senior supervisor who handles the political side of the undercover fiasco.

In Season 2, Episode 3, Kaitlyn goes on a mission to sway politicians to their side after the previous episode's debacle in Iraq. She needs to persuade these senators to prevent a potential attack on U.S. soil.

Kidman recently appeared in the cast of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Morgan Freeman - Edwin Mullins

Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman returns as Edwin Mullins, the U.S. Secretary of State who points out to Kaitlyn and CIA director Byron Westfield that he is concerned with the lack of awareness from the politicians about a potential attack brought about by the Mexican cartel.

Freeman has over 140 credits, with roles in The Dark Knight, Se7en, and Driving Miss Daisy.

Michael Kelly - Byron Westfield

Michael Kelly

Michael Kelly returns as Bryon Westfield, the CIA deputy director who works with Joe and Kaitlyn to keep the Lioness program in top shape.

Westfield shows up in Lioness Season 2, Episode 3 to tell Mullins and his chief of staff that the kidnapping of the congresswoman in Episode 1 is more than that, pointing out that they see it as a probe by America's enemies.

Michael Kelly is part of the cast of The Penguin, where he plays Johnny Viti.

Jennifer Ehle - Mason

Jennifer Ehle

Jennifer Ehle plays Mason, a member of the U.S. Secretary of State's staff who meets with Kaitlyn and Byron to map out a strategic plan to keep the country safe from a potential attack from dangerous enemies of the country.

Fans may recognize Ehle for her roles in Zero Dark Thirty, Little Men, and Pride and Prejudice.

Thad Luckinbill - Kyle

Thad Luckinbill

Thad Luckinbill joins the cast of Lioness Season 2 as Kyle, a newly promoted recruit of the Lioness program.

Kyle helps Joe discover the truth about Captain Josephina, leading her to break and admit the lies she initially told them.

Luckinbill previously appeared in Just Married, Devotion, and Sicario.

Robyn Lively - Amanda Albright

Robyn Lively

Robyn Lively guest stars as Amanda Albright, a politician whom Kaitlyn and her husband are trying to persuade to support the Lioness program in its current mission.

Lively is part of the cast of The Karate Kid Part III, 9-1-1 Lone Star, and It Ends With Us.

Bruce McGill - Damian Hollar

Bruce McGill

Bruce McGill appears as Damian Hollar, the NSA chief and Secretary Mullins' advisor, who attends the council meeting with Kaitlyn and Byron.

McGill's notable credits include Love & Death, Reacher (Season 3 has an official release window), and The Crew.

Max Martini - Tracer

Max Martini

Max Martini plays Tracer, a member of the Lioness program and Bobby's ex-boyfriend.

Tracer helps Captain Josephina become acquainted with the Lioness program and participate in the team's simulation program.

Martini has credits in The Unit, Pacific Rim, and 13 Hours.

Martin Donovan - Errol Meade

Martin Donovan

Martin Donovan stars as Errol Meade, Kaitlyn's husband,, who uses his expertise in the finance sector to help convince politicians to support the Lioness program's main mission in Season 2.

Donovan has credits in Tenet, Big Little Lies, and Weeds.

Celestina Harris - Charlie

Celestina Harris

Celestina Harris appears as Charlie, Joe's youngest daughter, who convinces her mom to have breakfast with them before she leaves for the program.

Harris can be seen in Chicago PD and Doctor Death.

Hannah Love Lanier - Kate

Hannah Love Lanier

Hannah Love Lanier joins the cast as Kate.

Kate is Joe's eldest daughter, and in Lioness Season 2, Episode 3, she accidentally walks in on her and her husband having sex.

Lanier appeared in Road House, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and The Tiny Mighty Club.

LaMonica Garrett - Tucker

LaMonica Garrett

LaMonica Garrett plays Tucker, a member of the Lioness program who helps Josephina upon her arrival at their bunker. He tells her a place where she can get some privacy amid the chaotic program's setup.

Arrowverse fans may recognize Garrett for his role as the Monitor in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. The actor also starred in Designated Survivor, 1883, and The Terminal List.

James Jordan - Two Cups

James Jordan

James Jordan appears as Two Cups, another vital member of the Lioness program. He can be seen playing Call of Duty to destress before a new mission arrives.

Jordan previously played Agent Steve Hendon in Yellowstone, Ed in Mayor of Kingstown, and Pete Mickens in Wind River.

Dave Annable - Neil

Dave Annable

Dave Annable returns as Neil, Joe's husband, who is shellshocked after his daughter walks in on him and his wife having sex.

Annable can be seen in Yellowstone, Red Band Society, and Brothers & Sisters.

Austin Hébert - Randy

Austin Hébert

Austin Hébert is back as Randy, a member of the Lioness program who participates in the welcome party for Josephina in Season 2, Episode 3.

Hébert's past credits include Jack Reacher: Never Go Back and Above Suspicion.

Jonah Wharton - Tex

Jonah Wharton

Jonah Wharton is Tex in Lioness Season 2, Episode 3. Tex is another reliable member of the Lioness program who Joe can trust.

Wharton has credits in NCIS, The Rookie, and Bones.

Jill Wagner - Bobby

Jill Wagner

Jill Wagner is back as Bobby, a Lioness program recruit. She is the one assigned to meet Josephina after she is discharged and bring her to headquarters.

Wagner appeared in Teen Wolf, Stargate: Atlantis, and Braven.

New episodes of Lioness Season 2 premiere every Sunday on Paramount+ at midnight PT.