This is a look into the spoilers for Colleen Hoover's It Ends with Us ahead of its film release starring Blake Lively.

In January 2023, Blake Lively was cast as Lily Bloom, with Justin Baldoni set to direct and Christy Hall adapting the script. Baldoni will play Ryle Kincaid and Brandon Sklenar was cast to play the role of Atlas Corrigan.

The first trailer was recently released by Sony Pictures, teasing a theatrical-exclusive release on August 9, 2024.

The first footage from the film teased Lily's journey of opening her own business, navigating an intense relationship with Ryle, and facing the return of her first love, Atlas, leading her to confront difficult choices about her future.

For those looking for a spoiler-filled summary of It Ends with Us, here's a recap and ending explanation.

It Ends with Us Book Summary

Sony

At the beginning of It Ends with Us, Lily Bloom finds herself on a Boston rooftop contemplating her father's funeral and the domestic violence that plagued her childhood.

This is when she meets Ryle Kincaid, a neurosurgery resident, and the two quickly spark a connection despite conflicting long-term goals.

Their relationship intertwines with Lily's aspirations of opening a floral shop and her rekindled friendship with childhood friend Atlas Corrigan as they grapple with unresolved emotions.

As Lily and Ryle navigate their evolving relationship, Lily revisits her turbulent past through her childhood diaries, recounting her deepening bond with Atlas and the traumas they endured.

Despite Lily's commitment to Ryle, their relationship faces turmoil when Ryle's violent tendencies surface, leading Lily to re-evaluate their connection and confront the cycle of abuse she endured.

Encounters with Atlas further complicate matters, prompting Lily to reassess her feelings and confront the complexities of love and forgiveness.

In the wake of Ryle's promise to change, Lily holds her ground, ultimately deciding to divorce Ryle to protect herself and her daughter, Emmy, from the cycle of abuse.

Who Does Lily End up With?

Sony

During the epilogue 11 months later, Lily encounters Atlas again while pushing Emmy in a stroller. They share a brief moment, but their interaction is interrupted by a text from Ryle.

Lily clarifies to Atlas that she isn't with Ryle and they only share custody of Emmy. Lily then drops off Emmy with Ryle and runs after Atlas.

She shares with him that Emmy's middle name is Dory (after the Finding Nemo character), symbolizing the significance of Atlas in her life, as Dory represents a source of comfort and support for both of them.

Atlas embraces Lily, expressing his readiness to be with her whenever she's ready.

Lily reciprocates, signaling her desire to move forward with him. Atlas assures her that she can stop swimming now, indicating the end of her struggles and the beginning of a new chapter in their lives together.

By opening her heart to Atlas, Lily chooses a partner who consistently shows her kindness and respect, marking a significant step toward her healing and happiness.

In the end, Lily and Atlas end the story together, hopefully signaling a brighter future as a couple.

It Ends with Us opens in theaters on August 9.