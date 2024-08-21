It Ends With Us Movie Quotes: 10 Best Lines from the Film & Book

It Ends With Us is now a wildly popular movie after starting as a hit book, and fans are now diving into the best lines and quotes from both sources.

Starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, 2024's It Ends With Us highlights a woman moving to Boston to pursue her dream of opening her own business. She eventually meets a charming neurosurgeon and falls deeply in love, but when her first love reenters her life, that relationship is turned upside down.

This movie is based on a book of the same name published in 2016 by author Colleen Hoover. While the book and movie have plenty of differences, quotes from both sources have taken the internet and fandom by storm.

10 Best Lines & Quotes From It Ends With Us Book & Movie

Ahead are the 10 most notable quotes and lines from 2024's It Ends With Us and the book on which the movie is based.

While the film is not an exact word-for-word recreation, a number of quotes are directly taken from the written source material.

The best lines and quotes from both sources will be explored below:

"All humans make mistakes. What determines a person’s character aren’t the mistakes we make. It is how we take those mistakes and turn them into lessons rather than excuses." (Book)

In Chapter 14 of the It Ends With Us book, Lily begins forgiving Ryle for pushing her into a cabinet door as she starts to see his dark side. She tries to come to terms with what's going on after seeing the man she loves disregard her well-being.

Trying to help him be better, she urges that he can be different from his violent, abusive father and hopes to stop his violent outbursts. Through this, she hopes to save their own relationship while attempting to forgive her own family for the mistakes they made in her youth.

"There is no such thing as bad people. We’re all just people who sometimes do bad things." (Book)

This quote is one that sets the tone for the entire book, as it comes in Chapter 1 during Lily's first conversation with Ryle. Lily tells him about her father's abuse towards her mother, but after his passing, she finds herself struggling with the grey area between good and bad.

This leads to one of the big cruxes of their entire relationship, as Lily sees the good in Ryle even through his darkest moments. While she is certainly not approving of his actions, she can still see the love he has for her and his other redeeming qualities.

"And as hard as this choice is, we break the pattern before the pattern breaks us." (Book & movie)

Columbia Pictures utilized this important quote from the It Ends With Us book both in the marketing for the movie adaptation along with the movie itself. It's seen in a montage showing Blake Lively's Lily day-to-day life both at home and out in public.

This is yet another quote tying back to the film's core themes of abuse as Lily explains that the cycle has to be changed before people get truly hurt. While this does not work out for her through most of the story, it remains a vital part of her character through the entire relationship.

"As his sister, I wish more than anything that you find a way to forgive him. But as your best friend, I have to tell you that if you take him back, I will never speak to you again." (Book & movie)

Ryle's sister, Allysa, plays an important role in It Ends With Us as she is close to both her brother and Lily. Having grown up with Ryle, she sees all of his faults and knows the kind of man she is while doing her best to support and protect Lily in their relationship.

Lily’s best friend and Ryle’s sister. Allysa is encouraging, no-nonsense, and forthright. She realizes her brother’s faults and stays by Lily’s side as Lily’s relationship with Ryle deteriorates. She is Lily’s staunch supporter. Independently wealthy, she works at the flower shop for fun.

"In the future, if by some miracle you ever find yourself in the position to fall in love again… fall in love with me." (Book and movie)

In both the movie and book versions of It Ends With Us, Atlas Corrigan is a renowned chef who also happens to be Lily's first love. He spent years being homeless and living in an abandoned house near Lily after being kicked out of his own abusive home.

Considering their relationship, this quote is extra meaningful for Lily as she tries to push through her abusive situation with Ryle in the story. Bringing completely different characteristics from Ryle, he only seems to want what's best for Lily, whether they rekindle their love together or not.

"It stops here. With me and you. It ends with us." (Book)

While this line is not uttered in the movie, it has a profound impact at the very end of the It Ends With Us book. As the final line in the story uttered by Lily, this moment is when she finally takes her biggest stand against the abuse she's taken.

Considering the abuse she saw between her parents, which continued into her own relationship with Ryle, enough was finally enough for the book's leading character. After taking that kind of negativity and abuse for such a long time, the quote marks a meaningful benchmark in her journey toward recovery.

"I stare at the book for a long time. I think about Ryle. I think about Atlas. I think about how sometimes, no matter how convinced you are that your life will turn out a certain way, all that certainty can be washed away with a simple change in tide." (Book)

Lily utters this quote in the book's 17th chapter after Atlas gives Lily a signed copy of Ellen’s biography and before she reads the last entry in her teenage journal. She looks back on her life as an adult, going through her romantic love with Atlas and how it turned into the abusive relationship with Ryle in her mind.

Although she was sure she would end up with Atlas, she made a commitment to Ryle, even as things got more increasingly violent. Atlas also inscribes her memoir with "Just keep swimming," reminding her that she always has a chance to push for her dreams even with everything that may work against her.

"Just because someone hurts you doesn't mean you can simply stop loving them. It's not a person's actions that hurt the most. It's the love. If there was no love attached to the action, the pain would be a little easier to bear." (Book)

Chapter 30 brings this quote when Ryle touches Lily's pregnant belly for the first time as she articulates how their love for each other is the source of her pain. That pain is only intensified by the fact that it's being caused by someone so close to her, making her struggle to choose her own well-being over that of her accuser.

She feels trapped by love, and the physical abuse she suffers only compounds the pain, making tender moments like this one unbearably painful for Lily. She imagines a different world where raising a child together would be the happiest thing in the world, and those thoughts only bring more grief for her.

"I feel like everyone fakes who they really are, when deep down we're all equal amounts of screwed up. Some of us are just better at hiding it than others." (Book)

Another quote from the book highlights the deception Lily feels as she learns more about Ryle's true abusive nature in their relationship. This is quite similar to many real-world relationships where partners keep secrets from each other before those secrets ruin or destroy bonds that have been built.

For Lily and Ryle, this manifests in the fact that Ryle is able to hide his abusive nature for so long, especially considering what Lily saw from her parents as a child. This only reinforces her thought that people fake who they really are, even looking at how everyone on Earth has problems they deal with.

"Maybe love isn’t something that comes full circle. It just ebbs and flows, in and out, just like the people in our lives." (Book)

Chapter 17 brings yet another meaningful quote, this time about the entire concept of love and how it works with real couples. Sadly, the idea of love is a complicated one, as it is not all rainbows and sunshine from start to finish every day.

In the same way people move in and out of each others' lives, Lily finds out that love is something that is there in spades at times and nonexistent at others, as many couples see. While every relationship has its ups and downs, she learns how people work through those struggles and yearns for more from her own situation.

It Ends With Us is now playing in theaters.

