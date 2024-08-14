After watching It End with Us, many fans are wondering if Ryle will return in a potential sequel based on Colleen Hoover's books.

In February 2022, Atria Books announced that they would publish a sequel to It Ends with Us. This highly anticipated follow-up, titled It Starts with Us, was released on October 18, 2022, and was met with mixed reviews.

The sequel picks up the narrative from where It Ends with Us had left off, delving deeper into the evolving relationship between Lily and Atlas.

However, this simple synopsis doesn't explain what happens to Ryle in the next chapter of Lily's story.

How Ryle's Story Differs in It Ends With Us

It Ends with Us

In the film adaptation of It Ends with Us, director Justin Baldoni and screenwriter Christy Hall made a significant departure from the book's ending.

While the book depicts Lily co-parenting with Ryle after he meets their daughter, the movie omits Ryle entirely.

In the movie, when Lily (Blake Lively) encounters Atlas again a few years later and he asks about Ryle (Baldoni), she confirms that it's "just the two of us," meaning her and their daughter Emerson.

Although Baldoni told The Wrap that he initially considered including "a scene in the epilogue" where Ryle and Lily have "overcome a lot over the last two years," he ultimately decided against it:

"In the original draft, we had a scene in the epilogue where we see Ryle dropping off their child to Lily, and they have a short conversation. It was written in a way that showed that they’ve overcome a lot over the last two years."

He felt that including Ryle's character in this way would not align with the film's message about the realities of abusive relationships, given that reform is rare.

Considering this part of Lily's life seemingly behind her, this may lead to even more changes in a potential sequel based on the novel It Starts with Us.

What Happens to Ryle in It Starts With Us?

In It Starts With Us, Ryle plays a significant and disruptive role in Lily’s life following their divorce in It Ends with Us.

At the beginning, Ryle's presence is a constant strain on Lily, especially as she tries to navigate her renewed relationship with Atlas.

Their shared custody of Emerson keeps Ryle in the picture, and his jealousy and violent tendencies create ongoing conflict. His behavior escalates when he discovers Lily's teenage journals that mention Atlas, leading to an intense and angry confrontation.

His rage is further fueled by his realization that Lily’s daughter’s middle name, Dory, is associated with Atlas, resulting in a violent outburst. This violence prompts Lily to seek refuge with Atlas, intensifying her emotional struggles.

Ryle's anger continues to manifest through threatening texts and physical confrontations, including an assault on Lily that forces her to hide with Atlas and their daughter.

His final confrontation with Lily, Allysa, and Marshall results in demands for anger management and supervised visits with Emerson. Although Ryle agrees to seek help, his abusive behavior remains a significant obstacle for Lily and Atlas as they work to build a future together.

Based on the novel, it would be hard to imagine Ryle not returning for a film adaptation of It Starts with Us.

It Ends with Us is now playing in theaters.

