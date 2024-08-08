Meet Isabela Ferrer: 5 Things To Know About It Ends With Us Star - Wiki Bio Details

From a musical soul to growing up in the Big Apple, there is plenty to know about It Ends with Us star Isabela Ferrer.

Ferrer stars in Blake Lively's romantic drama, playing the younger version of Lively's character, Lily Bloom, who is seen in flashbacks throughout the film.

The film is based on the viral Colleen Hoover novel of the same name, following a young woman who rekindles a romance from her past after getting into a potentially abusive relationship.

Who Is Isabela Ferrer - Biography Details

It Ends with Us

Isabela Ferrer Grew Up in West Village, NYC

Isabela Ferrer is a native New Yorker who spent the early years of her life in the West Village neighborhood of the city.

The 24-year-old star calls the West Village her home; however, she has some international ties.

She is Irish-Puerto Rican, and because of this, she spent plenty of time in the countryside of Ireland, where her mother's family lives (per her official university bio).

Isabela Graduated from Carnegie Mellon University

Before appearing in projects like It Ends with Us, Isabela Ferrer studied at Carnegie Mellon University.

Ferrer spent four years at the renowned Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania post-secondary institution from 2018 to 2022, graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Drama, Music, and Theater.

In her time at college, the five-foot-eight actress hones her craft, demonstrating she was more than just her musical theater roots. She participated in various studies like mask work, devised theater, and live jazz.

Ferrer also spent a term abroad as part of her time at Carnegie Mellon University, studying at Arthaus Berlin.

The It Ends with Us star joins notable Carnegie Mellon alumni like Holly Hunter, George A. Romero, Andy Warhol, Ming-Na Wen, and Zachary Quinto.

Isabela Ferrer's Role in It Ends With Us is Her Biggest Yet

Isabela Ferrer's role in It Ends with Us is easily her biggest yet, hopefully starting what will be a fruitful career for the young acting star.

Ferrer only had two professional credits before appearing in the Blake Lively-led romance.

She has previously appeared in the Paramount+ original series Evil, where she played a character known as Astrology Girl in Season 4, as well as a short film named Fire Burning.

On appearing in It Ends with Us, Ferrer described the experience to Comicbook Resources, revealing how the character of Lily Bloom is "equal part[s]" Blake Lively and her:

"Outside of that, we got to see a couple of scenes of Brandon and Blake's beforehand. But really, it was also like we had our own autonomy with these characters. And it felt like a really equal part in it, which was so special."

She went into what it was like coming to set for the first time, having to play out "the most intimate, heartbreaking, [and] open" scenes in the movie before she could tackle anything else:

"Yeah. When we first met on set, the first scene that we had to do together was the garden scene – which, again, similarly to [Blake and Brandon], diving right into the most intimate, heartbreaking, open, one of the most honest parts of our chapter in that whole movie. And thankfully, we just got along so well that it felt super safe and easy to just like, kind of be that vulnerable, that quickly"

Isabela Had To Leave Her Day Job for a Special It Ends With Us Screening

It may surprise some, but Isabela Ferrer still has a day job along with her acting pursuits.

She even had to give up a shift at the restaurant she works at to attend a special screening of her new movie at Book Bonanza 2024, which runs just outside Dallas, Texas every June.

The It Ends with Us star recounted this experience in a conversation with Student Edge. She called heading to Book Bonanza "unbelievable," as she was supposed to "go to work that day at my restaurant in Brooklyn" but was called upon by author Colleen Hoover to the event and present the film to a theater of adoring fans:

"It was unbelievable. I was literally meant to go to work that day at my restaurant in Brooklyn, and I got a call from Colleen [hoover], being like, 'Hey, we need you in Dallas this weekend. I will take you there now. Please if you could just come.' So I my world turned upside-down, and I flew to Dallas literally within two hours of getting that call. I got to the airport and then we were just welcomed by some of the most devoted fans and the most beautiful people and spirits. It was such a joy and so exciting to enter into that world and really get to know Blake, and get to see Colleen again and Brandon. It was wonderful. No complaints."

Isabela Loves To Sing

Outside of acting, Isabela Ferrer loves to express herself through song. The actress is a noted singer, with music a big part of her life since she was a young child.

In that same interview with Student Edge, Ferrer described her relationship to music. She said that she sings "whenever [she is] at home alone" and needs a moment to "get out some emotion:"

"I sing, and feel like whenever I am at home alone and there is no one else with me - or there are people with me - but whenever usually I have a moment to myself, I use that as a way to get out some emotion or release something."

According to the It Ends with Us actress, this connection to music comes from her mother, who used to "[hum] around the house and [sing]:"

"I grew up around my mom humming around the house and singing. I was surrounded by a lot of musical people, and I feel like that is a really great way to express one's self in ways."

Her other passions include acrylic painting, reading autobiographies, and listening to music from long before she was born (via her official bio).

How To Follow Isabela Ferrer Online

Those looking to follow Isabela Ferrer can do so on Instagram (@isabela.ferrer).

It Ends with Us is now playing in theaters.

Read more about It Ends with Us:

It Ends With Us Movie Reviews: Strong First Reactions Get Shared Online

It Ends With Us Movie Gets Surprising Rating

It Ends With Us Movie's Netflix Release: When Will It Start Streaming?

It Ends With Us Ending, Summary & Spoilers from the Book, Explaine