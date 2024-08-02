It Ends With Us Movie Reviews: Strong First Reactions Get Shared Online

Before It Ends with Us hits theaters on Aug. 9, fans who saw the movie early hit social media to share their thoughts.

It Ends with Us is a film adaptation of the Colleen Hoover novel of the same name. The romance-drama follows Lily Bloom (Lively) as she grapples with a traumatic past, and a new relationship that starts feeling more familiar than she would like.

It stars the likes of Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Jenny Slate, and Hasan Minhaj, among many others.

Early Reviews for It Ends with Us Movie

It Ends with Us

Critics and reviewers seem to love It Ends with Us starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, as is made clear their first online reactions to the new movie.

Anna of @bookobsessedgirl on Instagram said that despite never having "high expectations" for movie adaptations of books, "this one just hits in such an amazing way." She added that despite knowing the plot already, she "still went through all the feelings:"

"This movie!!! I don’t ever go in with high expectations for book to movie adaptations but this one just hits in such an amazing way. I knew what was going to happen but I still went through all the feelings."

Victoria Combel of the Instagram account @bookswith_victoria assured fans of the original It Ends with Us novel that "all the quotes you are hoping for are delivered so well." She added that she "couldn't see anyone else playing these characters," and that by the movie's end, she "was a crying mess:"

"Safe to say yall are going to love this movie!!!! All the quotes you are hoping for are delivered so well and the acting is out of this world ... couldn’t see anyone else playing these characters!!! As you can tell by the second photo, I was a crying mess so go check it out Aug 9th when they release the official movie"

Christine from @simply.christine.life on Instagram kept it short and simple, saying she both "cried" and "laughed" at what was "an amazing movie and wonderful book adaptation:"

"I cried. I laughed. It was such an amazing movie and wonderful book adaptation!"

Shannon of @shannonlovesbookss on Instagram said that she "cannot wait to see it again," and that Lively was "amazing:"

"Last night was one of the most amazing experiences of my life ... at Book Bonanza we were surprised with being able to watch an early screening of the book turned movie “it ends with you” by [Colleen Hoover] as well as the amazing [Blake Lively] who plays the lead. ... It comes to theaters August 9th! I cannot wait to see it again"

Tiffany Porter of @tiffanypreads called It Ends with Us "INCREDIBLE," highlighting how "certain challenging scenes" were treated "tastefully" by performers and editors especially. She finished strong, saying that she "firmly [believes] that it will change and save women’s lives:"

"This film is INCREDIBLE!!! The acting. The emotion. Certain challenging scenes performed and edited SO tastefully. It’s so powerful and I firmly believe that it will change and save women’s lives."

PEOPLE's Senior Books Editor Lizz Schumer spoke about being apprehensive about some of the more sensitive scenes "as someone who has experienced intimate partner violence." By the end, though, she "was relieved at how sensitively it was handled:"

"As someone who has experienced intimate partner violence, I was really nervous to see 'It Ends With Us.' I've read the book, of course, and talked to a lot of people about how it was handled on the page, but seeing it onscreen, especially in a crowded theater, is a completely different experience to reading it in private. When the 'casserole scene' happened, it took my breath away. And I wasn't the only one: There were audible gasps throughout the theater ... But as the film went on, I was relieved at how sensitively it was handled."

Sydney of the Instagram page @books.with.sydney said that the movie "did the book such justice:"

"I seriously am so thankful to have got to see a special early screening of ['It Ends with Us'] ... guys, they did the book such justice!! I can't wait for everyone to see it August 9th!"

Nela of @culturomaniaczka acknowledged that even if it was flawed, and "[not] a perfect film adaptation of the book," she is "pleased."

She added that the parts of the novel that were most important to her "were done the best they could," and described the "execution of the Lily and Ryle relationship thread" as "perfect:"

"From the very beginning, I didn't have too high expectations for the movie, but I have to say that I had a very nice time watching it. Is it outstanding? No. Is it a perfect film adaptation of the book? No (everything always looks better in my head), but what I have to say is that it sticks very closely to the original work. You can see Colleen Hoover's great care here, and really the scenes that I cared about the most were done the best they could. I have to say quite honestly that I am pleased. With the perfect execution of the Lily and Ryle relationship thread, where, just like in the book, we don't see the person who really is until the very end. With the inclusion of quotes from the book. With the MUSIC!!!! And also from the cast. Blake did very well with her role, but I think that Justin Baldoni did the best job here as Ryle."

Kayla of @kaylasversionnn on X (formerly Twitter) called It Ends with Us "absolutely incredible," adding positively that it "truly will put you through ALL the feels:"

"just got to see a premiere of ['It Ends with Us'] and it was absolutely incredible! truly will put you through ALL the feels in the best way possible (and i mightttt have screamed when my tears ricochet started playing)"

Author R.K. Lilley also praised how emotional the movie was, saying that despite knowing she would cry, she "cried even more than [she] thought [she] would:"

"So many tissues were used. I knew I would cry, but I cried even more than I thought I would ... It’s so fucking good, guys!"

How Will It Ends with Us Book Fans Like the Movie?

Based on the reactions from reviewers — most coming from reading-related social media pages — It Ends with Us book fans will be generally satisfied by how the movie adapts the original novel.

Many of the reactions specifically pointed out how well the book's darker theming was handled, which is hugely important given the prevalence of traumatic experiences in the story.

There are quotes pulled directly from the book, and the novel's storytelling structure seems to have been adapted with care.

Ultimately, though, fans will have to see for themselves when It Ends with Us hits theaters on Friday, Aug. 9.