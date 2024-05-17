Sony Pictures' It Ends with Us, starring Blake Lively, will be available to stream on Netflix, but not any time soon.

Based on the book by Colleen Hoover, It Ends With Us will finally be released in theaters on August 9 after various delays.

The movie centers on Lily Bloom, a young woman with a difficult past. She starts a relationship with Ryle, a charming neurosurgeon, but soon, her first love reenters her life. As the story unfolds, Lily realizes that Ryle may be abusive.

Will It Ends with Us Be Streaming on Netflix?

It Ends With Us

Sony Pictures signed a multiyear, exclusive first-pay-window licensing deal with Netflix, granting the streaming service rights to Sony Pictures titles after their theatrical and home entertainment windows.

The five-year deal started with Sony's 2022 slate and has included popular films like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, No Hard Feelings, and Anyone But You.

It Ends with Us will fall under this same agreement, having been produced by

Columbia Pictures (Sony) and Wayfarer Studios.

However, its Netflix streaming release has been delayed. It Ends with Us was initially scheduled for February 9, 2024, and later June 21, 2021, but it will now open in theaters on August 9.

When Will It Ends with Us Begin Streaming?

After Anne Hathaway's book-to-movie romance adaptation of The Idea of You went direct to streaming on Amazon Prime Video, audiences may be wishing It Ends with Us was doing the same.

However, Sony Pictures is known for releasing its films in theaters despite the chances of a box office flop (Morbius, Madame Web, etc).

To get a better idea of when It Ends with Us will eventually begin streaming on Netflix, here's a look at recent Sony films and their respective theater and streaming release dates:

Morbius : Theatrical: April 1, 2022 Netflix: September 7, 2022 (159 days later)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse : Theatrical: June 2, 2023 Netflix: October 31, 2023 (151 days later)

No Hard Feelings : Theatrical: June 23, 2023 Netflix: October 22, 2023 (121 days later)

The Equalizer 3 : Theatrical: September 1, 2023 Netflix: January 1, 2024 (122 days later)

Dumb Money : Theatrical: September 15, 2023 Netflix: January 21, 2024 (114 days later)

Anyone But You : Theatrical: December 22, 2023 Netflix: April 23, 2024 (123 days later)



These recent Sony movies were typically released about 120 days after their theatrical debut. Based on It Ends with Us's new August 9 release date, the likely digital release would be around early December.

A more precise prediction would be December 7, but as seen above, the 120-day theater-to-Netflix window is flexible.

It Ends with Us opens in theaters on August 9.