Fans have been curious about what is going on with Morgan Freeman and his mysterious glove in Paramount+'s Special Ops: Lioness Season 2.

Freeman joins returning stars like Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman as a part of the Lioness cast, playing U.S. Secretary of State Edwin Mullins.

After having a recurring role in Season 1, Freeman is back, playing a much bigger part as his TV character is kept in the loop on the comings and goings of all the Lioness agents.

Why Does Morgan Freeman Wear a Glove in Lioness?

Special Ops: Lioness

Morgan Freeman seems to be wearing a glove in Special Ops: Lioness Season 2, leaving some to wonder what the story is behind the unexplained hand accessory. '

Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that Freeman's fictional Secretary of State can be seen in the series sporting a black glove on his left hand. While Lioness may be the first time some have noticed the piece of handwear, the beloved actor has actually sported the glove for years.

The glove is a result of a devastating car accident in 2008 involving Freeman and one other person.

As reported by the New York Post, Freeman's accident left him with permanent nerve damage in his left hand, forcing the use of a glove.

In 2010, the Lioness star told People (via Who), "I suffered nerve damage and it hasn’t gotten better," admitting he had lost all motor function of the extremity:

"I suffered nerve damage and it hasn’t gotten better. I can’t move it. If you don’t move your hand, it will swell up. Do you know you move your hand about a million times a day?"

To avoid swelling thanks to this loss of control, Freeman wears a compression glove, keeping blood flowing but reducing the chance of of it pooling there.

According to the actor, he still experiences pain all these years later. In 2012, Freeman described the feeling as "excruciating," icy pain that shoots up and down the arm (via Empire):

"It's the fibromyalgia. Up and down the arm. That's where it gets so bad. Excruciating."

It is because of this nerve damage that Freeman can be seen in almost all of his movie and TV appearances with some sort of compression glove on the affected limb, to hopefully help with circulation.

Some have cleverly cut around the glove for a few of his roles, only ever showing the actor using his right hand or blocking him in a certain way so that the glove is never seen on camera at all.

Lioness has not done any of that, showing the actor in full several times and including plenty of looks at his signature glove.

Special Ops: Lioness Season 2 is now streaming on Paramount+.