The Pitt Season 2 Already Revealed Why Santos Stole the Scalpel In Episode 12

The Pitt Season 2, Episode 12 showed Dr. Trinity Santos (Isa Briones) sneakily stealing a scalpel in the Emergency Room (ER), which traces back to what was revealed about her in an earlier installment of the show's sophomore run. HBO Max's medical drama pushed Dr. Santos to the forefront, and her arc centers on her reaction to Dr. Frank Langdon's return to the Emergency Department after being fired by Dr. Robby for stealing medication from a patient.

The Pitt Season 2, Episode 10 revealed a devastating truth about Dr. Santos because she had been treated like a pariah for the past year for reporting Dr. Landgon, leaving her feeling isolated and like a villain. As a result, some fans felt that Santos is only one bad decision away from a major breakdown.

Why Did Dr. Santos Steal a Scalpel in the Pitt Season 2?

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At the 45:13 mark of The Pitt Season 2, Episode 12, "6:00 P.M.," Dr. Santos can be seen stealing a scalpel while her roommate, Dr. Whitaker, isn't looking. This event happened amid a high-pressure day in the ER during their Fourth of July Weekend shift.

While she doesn't use it on-screen in the episode, this act seems to hint that she is contemplating hurting herself, especially after Season 2, Episode 7 confirmed that she has cutting marks in her leg. That reveal in Episode 7 established that Santos has a history of self-harm, which explains why fans are concerned that she could have the urge to hurt herself again.

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It's worth noting that the scars seen in Dr. Santos' legs appear to be recent, meaning that she has been hurting herself in the past weeks or months, and she has yet to recover. The scalpel that Santos stole means she is in the midst of a potential relapse, and she could hurt herself as a form of a coping mechanism.

Santos is clearly having a bad day in The Pitt Season 2. On top of the high-pressure, tense shift they are already having, she had to deal with the fact that Dr. Garcia, her on-and-off girlfriend, dismissed her and "chose" Langdon's side during an argument in one of the trauma rooms, amplifying her feelings of isolation and abandonment. The fact that her roommate, Dr. Whitaker, agreed to house-sit Dr. Robby's apartment while he was away could also have contributed to her feelings of abandonment.

Of course, this is on top of her delays in charting, which might force her to work long hours after her shift.

While it is unknown (yet) whether Santos will use the scalpel to harm herself in the remaining three episodes, the moment serves as a powerful reminder that she is still deeply human, flawed and vulnerable in ways that could derail her promising path as a capable resident.

Dr. Santos Is a Tragic Character In The Pitt

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The revelation about Dr. Santos' self-harm tendencies draws an unexpected parallel between her and Dr. Langdon (read more on why Dr. Langdon stole the medicine in The Pitt Season 1 here) because both of them are dealing with relapse issues.

If anything, The Pitt highlighted how the stress of working in the Emergency Room can trigger bad habits and patterns that could be detrimental to one's self.

Santos' self-harm tendencies could also explain her defensive attitude toward her co-workers, mainly because she is building walls around herself so that no one would notice the hidden personal battle that she is experiencing.

This act could also stem from the fact that Santos is a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, and it could have contributed to her act of harming herself whenever she remembers it randomly, when she is alone.

Hopefully, Santos will find the courage to seek help for her issues so that she can move past them and become not just a better doctor, but a friend and co-worker to her peers.