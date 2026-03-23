The Pitt Season 2 Next Episode Promo Confirms Emma’s Fate Following Assault (Watch)

A brand-new clip from The Pitt Season 2, Episode 12 confirmed Emma Nolan's (Laëtitia Hollard) fate following the devastating attack she suffered at the end of last week's installment. The Pitt Season 2, Episode 11 had a lot of moving parts, but what stood out was the cliffhanger ending involving Emma's assault. At the end of the episode, Emma was checking on an unconscious patient named Curtis, who was sedated and had no idea that he was inside the hospital.

The episode ended with a disgruntled Curtis putting Emma in a chokehold, with him screaming, "What did you do to me?" while the door to Central 14 was closed, and no one could hear the commotion.

The preview for The Pitt Season 2, Episode 12 revealed the tragic aftermath of Emma's assault, and it seemed to imply that Dana did something to help her fellow nurse get out of the devastating predicament. HBO Max (via California Live) shared a new clip for The Pitt Season 2, Episode 12, confirming that Emma got out safely and that it was Dana who saved her.

The 23-second clip revealed that Dana advised Emma to go home, but Emma insisted on staying, saying she is "not a quitter."

Emma: "If it's all right with you, I'd rather stay, I'm not a quitter."

HBO Max

A proud Dana accepted Emma's request, under one condition: Emma must stay close to fellow nurse Donnie for the rest of the day to ensure her safety. In The Pitt, Donnie Donahue is one of the core nurses at PTMC who was present during Dr. Robby and Dr. Langdon's initial MRSA diagnosis in the Episode 4 cliffhanger.

HBO Max

Dana also advised Emma to make a statement to the police while also giving her advice to "not be punching bags" and assuring her that she and the rest of the team will always be there to help. The clip ended with Emma telling Dana, "Thank you for saving me."

Watch the official clip below:

The Pitt Season 2, Episode 12 premieres on HBO Max this Thursday, March 26, at 9 p.m. ET.

Dana Saving Emma Is Quite Heroic & Tragic At the Same Time

HBO Max

This official clip from The Pitt Season 2, Episode 12 confirmed what fans suspected about Dana's role in saving Emma from Curtis, but something is still being hidden despite her heroic act.

While things look calm and steady between Emma and Dana, it's possible that Dana took things too far to save her from Curtis, which explains why the Episode 12 promo showed Dr. Robby wanting to find out from Dana herself about what really happened inside Central 14 (read more about what The Pitt told fans about Dr. Robby in Season 2).

Although one would argue that Dana did a heroic act to save Emma from certain harm, it would be less noble if she did something horrific to Curtis that could have dampened his own chances of recovery from his golf club injury. This act could lead to Dana being reprimanded, and there is also a legal risk if it is proven that she did something wrong.

It's also possible that Dana likely relived her own traumatic attack while rushing in to save Emma, possibly turning into guilt once she sees one of her own being strangled like that under her watch. If anything, this makes Dana's heroism bittersweet, as she is forced to confront her most recent worst memory, which could set her recovery back.