Robby Reveals His Biggest Fears In The Pitt Season 2's Next Episode Promo

The Pitt Season 2, Episode 13's official promo pulled back the curtain on what is really going on inside Dr. Robby's (Noah Wyle) mind right before his three-month sabbatical. The Fourth of July weekend shift in The Pitt Season 2 is framed as Dr. Robby's last day before his planned three-month sabbatical, described as a cross-country motorcycle trip. While Robby sees this as a much-needed break, some of his close friends in the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center (PTMC) are concerned that it might be a suicide trip due to subtle red flags about his character, such as not wearing a helmet while he rides his motorcycle and being short-tempered during the shift.

The Pitt Season 2, Episode 9 sneakily revealed something new about Dr. Robby, confirming that he has deteriorating mental health, as evidenced by his subtle goodbyes and his honest conversation with Dr. Jack Abbott (Shawn Hatosy) about ensuring he will come back no matter what.

HBO Max officially released the promo for The Pitt Season 2, Episode 13, showcasing how Dr. Robby is tying up loose ends as his final shift before his sabbatical winds down.

As he juggles loose ends, Robby can be seen in the midst of a breakdown at the 0:26 mark, showing him seemingly smashing something on the table, which prompted Dana to calm him down.

HBO Max

Dana told Robby that he really needs a break, but he shut her down by saying that he has "too much to do."

HBO Max

Robby would then enumerate the reasons why he believes that leaving for three months is not a good idea, pointing out that he is unsure about Al-Hashimi's capabilities of becoming a primary attending and if Langdon is going to relapse:

Dr. Robby: "I'm not sure that Al-Hashimi is fit to run this place. I also don't know if Langdon is going to relapse." Nurse Dana: "Is there anything else?" Dr. Robby: "Yeah, you."

HBO Max

Following the devastating aftermath of Emma's assault, which saw Dana do something reckless by injecting the patient with Versed, a sedative, to protect her, Robby is right to be concerned about her actions, and she could possibly repeat them while he is on his sabbatical.

This promo has led fans to wonder whether Robby is reconsidering his three-month sabbatical bike trip, since he knew that leaving could turn out to be a mistake and that the Emergency Department at PTMC could fall apart while he is gone.

Watch the official promo for The Pitt Season 2, Episode 13 below:

The Pitt Season 2, Episode 13 is set to premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET.

There Is a Deeper Meaning Why Robby Is Contemplating About Not Leaving

HBO Max

Dr. Robby is exhausted but still reluctant to step away, despite the shift winding down. While this is mainly due to the imminent handoffs to the night shift team, it is a reminder to viewers that Robby remains responsible for the Emergency Department, but he also feels a certain push and pull because he wants to leave and break free from them for a while.

The promo for Season 2, Episode 13 (which is the same episode where the digital board is confirmed to return) suggests that Robby will be pushed to the breaking point in the upcoming installment, which makes sense given what he has been through during the shift and his ongoing recovery from the trauma of the Pittfest shooting.

For Robby, the PTMC's ER is the place that both defines and destroys him, considering that his unresolved trauma has the potential to keep him trapped inside for a long time. Leaving for a sabbatical, though, might do him some more harm than good because of his obvious suicidal tendencies.

More so, the fact that Robby's loose ends are piling up in the upcoming episode raises doubts about him and his staff, and this could push him into a dark place.

At the end of the day, Robby needs to step back and let his support system, like Dana and Dr. Abbott, take over, and finally confront the reality that he cannot keep carrying the burden of the ER by himself.