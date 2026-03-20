The Pitt's Next Episode Preview Reveals the Tragic Aftermath Of Emma’s Assault

The Pitt Season 2, Episode 12's trailer provided a glimpse of the fallout of Emma's assault at the end of Episode 11. The Pitt's sophomore run introduced Emma Nolan (Laëtitia Hollard) as one of the new nurses shadowing Charge Nurse Dana Evans during her actual first day at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center (PTMC). Emma is a fascinating character in The Pitt because she gave fans a preview of how a newbie transitions from textbook nursing to the high-stakes reality of working inside the Emergency Department (ED).

The final moments of The Pitt Season 2, Episode 11, "5:00 P.M.," showed Emma being assigned to check in on a patient named Curtis, who was sedated after being admitted due to a golf club incident. Curtis woke up disoriented and aggressive, with no memory of why he was in the hospital.

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Emma calmly pointed out that she was just checking his vitals, but Curtis put her in a chokehold. The door to Central 14 (the room) was closed, and the room appeared soundproof, so no one could hear Emma's cry for help. The cliffhanger ending has led many to wonder what will happen to Emma, prompting many theories from fans of The Pitt.

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HBO Max's brand-new trailer for The Pitt Season 2, Episode 12 provided a glimpse of the tragic aftermath of Emma's assault, showing the ER team in panic after one of the nurses pointed out to Robby that they have a "Code Hula Hoop," which is a code for violence against a healthcare worker.

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Robby (read more about what The Pitt Season 2, Episode 9 revealed about him here) can be seen rushing to Central 14 to seemingly protect Emma, but the issue appears to have resolved itself, as the trailer hints that Dana might have swooped in to save her.

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However, a conversation between Robby and Dana seemed to hint at a more devastating aftermath. Robby insinuated that Dana did something to Curtis to save Emma, but she acted like she didn't do anything:

Robby: "You ever gonna tell me what really happened in there?" Dana: "In where?"

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If Dana did something to protect Emma, it would make sense because she was assaulted last season, and Emma had grown close to her during this intense Fourth of July weekend shift.

Watch the official trailer for The Pitt Season 2, Episode 12:

The Pitt Season 2, Episode 12 premieres on HBO Max next Thursday, March 26, at 9 p.m. ET.

Why Dana Makes the Most Sense To Save Emma in The Pitt

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Dana makes the most sense to save Emma in The Pitt's latest assault storyline because she has experienced her own case of assault, and she stood by Emma as her direct mentor, supervisor, and maternal protector during her first shift.

The Pitt Season 1 saw Dana being punched in the face by a patient named Doug Driscoll, and this led to intense trauma, and many would argue that she has yet to recover based on clues throughout Season 2. At one point in Season 2, Episode 6, Dana immediately intervened when a random patient grabbed Emma's arms and pointed out that "violence against health workers will not be tolerated."

Dana's own history adds powerful emotional stakes to the situation, but there could be a downside because of her "whatever it takes" mindset of protecting Emma and her other nurses in the ER. It's possible that she might have assaulted or sedated the patient to protect Emma, and this clearly violates protocol. This could explain why Robby was concerned about what Dana did, and there could be consequences.

Ultimately, Dana's protectiveness is echoed through her personal experience, and her act of stepping up emphasized The Pitt's focus on nursing solidarity.