The Pitt Boss Confirms 15 Characters Who Are (And Aren’t) Returning For Season 3

The Pitt is already gearing up for Season 3 with the confirmed returns of major characters like Dr. Robby and Dr. Langdon, but one key name is absent from creator R. Scott Gemmill's quote about who is and who isn't returning next season. The Pitt star Noah Wyle previously told Variety that the show is designed to have a "revolving door" setup, with characters coming and going. This was already apparent in Season 2 when Dr. Collins didn't return as part of a planned narrative shift for the character.

The Pitt reflects the real-life nature of emergency medicine, where a teaching hospital like the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center experiences a shift within the department, with characters' residences naturally concluding and them moving on to other roles.

Speaking with TV Line, The Pitt creator R. Scott Gemmill was asked whether fans can expect the core group of doctors to return in Season 3, with the interviewer noting whether the likes of Langdon, McKay, King, Santos, and Whitaker will still be part of the ED. Gemmill confirmed that yes, they are "pretty much" coming back next season:

TVLINE | "Since you aren't jumping ahead of a full year, should we expect the core group — Langdon, McKay, Mel, Santos, Whitaker — to still be working in the ED? " R. Scott Gemmill: "Pretty much, yep."

Gemmill also confirmed that Javadi's decision to lean toward emergency psychiatry would mean that she will be embedded in the Emergency Department for the foreseeable future.

Every Confirmed Character Returning In The Pitt Season 3

Dr. Robby

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Dr. Robby has had quite the journey in The Pitt Season 2 as his deteriorating mental health becomes apparent and pushed to the forefront, leading his close friends and colleagues to be concerned about his well-being ahead of his three-month sabbatical.

At the end of the season, though, honest conversations with Dr. Abbott and Dr. Langdon appeared to have forced Robby to reflect on his self-harm tendencies, seemingly allowing the character to slowly embrace life amid the inner chaos he has been feeling during his "last" shift before his three-month break.

It only makes sense for Dr. Robby to return in The Pitt Season 3, as he is positioned as the series' core emotional anchor, and the show is poised to continue its arc about mental health.

Dr. Frank Langdon

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Dr. Frank Langdon (Patrick Ball) made an emotional return to the Emergency Department in Season 2 after being fired by Dr. Robby in Season 1 for stealing medicines from a patient.

Langdon did all the work to make his comeback possible, including going to rehab and making amends with his peers.

By being Robby's former best friend, Langdon's tense conversation with him in the finale carries so much weight, and this compelling dynamic between the pair is expected to carry over in Season 3. His ongoing recovery could also provide rich drama for the series, and Season 2 hinted that his redemption arc is far from finished.

Dr. Mel King

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Dr. Mel King was in deep trouble in The Pitt Season 2 after being involved in a high-stakes deposition stemming from a procedure she performed in Season 1. The Season 2 finale confirmed that Mel's deposition is not yet finished, and the stress of already being in one could push her to the limit next season.

Meanwhile, Mel's relationship with her sister, Becca, is also expected to be explored in Season 3, especially after their tense dynamic was portrayed in Season 2.

It will be interesting to see if Mel will be ready to let her sister go and allow her to become an adult while she focuses on her professional growth in the PTMC.

Dr. Cassie McKay

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Dr. McKay remains a compelling doctor in The Pitt Season 2, treating patients with respect while also seeking the right work-life balance.

McKay had to go through with losing a hospice patient, Roxie, with advanced lung cancer, while also reminding student doctor Ogilvie to be more sympathetic with patients dealing with unusual illnesses.

McKay's return in The Pitt Season 3 is exciting because of her ability to be a stabilizing force amid the chaos.

Dr. Trinity Santos

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Dr. Santos is still reeling from the ramifications of exposing Dr. Langdon's theft of medicines in Season 2. While she obviously did the right thing, The Pitt Season 2 revealed a devastating truth about Santos: some of her peers treated her as a "pariah" over the past year, leaving her feeling isolated and like a villain.

Santos' anger issues and charting issues were also highlighted in the show's sophomore run. Given her confirmed comeback for Season 3, it will be fascinating to see her growth from addressing her burnout to becoming more of a reliable doctor in the ED.

Dr. Dennis Whitaker

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Dr. Dennis Whitaker stepped up in The Pitt Season 2, fully cementing his growth by being promoted to an actual doctor, getting his ID badge, and carrying over what he learned from Dr. Robby about respecting the humanity of the patient who died.

Whitaker's growth in Season 2 is expected to continue next season, and his beautiful mentorship potential, showcased when he was with Dr. Ogilvie, could hint at what's to come for the character in terms of future dynamics with a fresh batch of student interns.

Dr. Victoria Javadi

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Dr. Javadi's journey, still grappling with her career direction and pressure from her parents, defined the character in the first two seasons of The Pitt.

Javadi's final conversation with Dr. Robby in the Season 2 finale appeared to confirm that she has finally chosen the path of leaning toward emergency psychiatry, meaning that she is bound to stay in the Emergency Department no matter what.

This is an important leap for the character, and she can finally prove to her demanding parents that she has what it takes to choose the path that's best for her.

Emma Nolan

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The Pitt Season 2 introduced Emma Nolan as the new nurse working the day shift and mentored by charge nurse Dana. Emma has had quite the first day, with her witnessing a patient's death and being attacked by a reckless patient (read more about the ramifications of Emma's assault here).

Despite her traumatic experience, Emma's confirmed return could mean Season 3 finally showcases her growth from a casual beginner to a calmer, more focused nurse.

Dr. Ellis

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The Pitt Season 3 will bring night-shift doctor Dr. Ellis to the day shift, adding another helping hand to the Emergency Department's chaos during the day.

Ellis has proven throughout her appearances in both seasons of The Pitt that she remains calm under pressure, the kind of doctor the day shift needs.

It will be fascinating to see how Dr. Ellis reacts to the underlying issues plaguing some of the day-shift doctors, especially after thriving in the tight-knit, well-oiled machine of the night shift led by Dr. Abbott.

Who Is Not Returning In The Pitt Season 3?

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The Pitt Season 3 will officially not bring back Dr. Mohan due to a story-driven decision and to emphasize the revolving door nature of the show's teaching hospital setup.

While the majority of the fanbase is already criticizing the move for the fan-favorite character, The Pitt Season 2 already hinted at the fact that Mohan could leave for another medical discipline, such as geriatrics, because she must have realized that her slow-burn approach is not fit for the high-stakes, escalating nature of the Emergency Department.

Still, there could be room for Mohan to reappear in future seasons after Season 3, whether as a guest or even a patient. The story possibilities are endless for the character because there is still room to tell more, even if she doesn't return as an Emergency Medicine doctor.

Which Characters Are Still Unclear to Return In The Pitt Season 3?

Dr. Al-Hashimi

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The Pitt Season 2 confirmed the devastating truth behind Dr. Al-Hashimi's condition: she has absence seizures that could prove her unfit to be an attending in the PTMC's Emergency Department because it threatens the safety of the patients and her fellow doctors.

Given Dr. Robby's threat to Al-Hashimi that he will report her unless she comes clean with her condition, the character's return in The Pitt Season 3 is still undecided. The Pitt creator R. Scott Gemmill noted in the same interview with TV Line that Al-Hashimi has to figure out her future as a doctor:

"She has to figure out what she can do to allow her to continue to practice medicine, and whether there's a clear-cut pathway through that or not."

Dana

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For some reason, Dana wasn't included on the confirmed list of characters for The Pitt Season 3, but there is still a strong chance she will return, as she is part of the core group that creator R. Scott Gemmill mentioned in the interview.

Dana is also one of Dr. Robby's closest friends and the one in charge of steering the day shift's ship amid the high-stakes, chaotic nature of the Emergency Department, so her comeback makes a lot of sense from a viewer's standpoint.

Dr. Jack Abbott

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While Dr. Abbott is a night shift attending, The Pitt Season 2 still managed to give him a crucial role by serving as the stabilizing force that helps Robby snap out of the darkness and slowly address the issues of his deteriorating mental health.

Abbott's return in Season 3 makes sense because he’s one of the few characters who truly gets Robby on a deep, unspoken level. He also brings a no-nonsense approach to his patients and peers, which the PTMC sorely needs.

Ogilvie

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The Pitt creator R. Scott Gemmill also said in the same interview that "it's hard to say" on whether student doctors Ogilvie and Joy will return in Season 3.

It would not be surprising if Ogilvie doesn't return in Season 3 because it felt like his arc was completely resolved in the sophomore run, mainly due to the fact that his growth from an overconfident student to a humbled doctor was already explored well.

Joy

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The Pitt Season 2 transformed Joy into an unexpected hero in the latter hours of the shift by being pushed to the forefront when it comes to remembering all the details of the digital board amid the cyber crackdown.

While she clocked out at exactly 6:00 p.m., Joy represents the true meaning of work-life balance that her peers should follow as an example, so that their mental health will not be pushed to the brink. Joy could thrive in the ER, and hopefully, the character returns for at least another shift in the PTMC.