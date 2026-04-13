The Pitt's Next Episode Preview Reveals the Fallout of Dr. Al Hashimi’s Revelation

The Pitt Season 2, Episode 15's official promo revealed the devastating ramifications of Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi's (Sepideh Moafi) honest revelation to Dr. Robby about her medical condition. The penultimate episode of HBO Max's medical drama ended with Dr. Al-Hashimi finally telling the truth to Dr. Robby: she has a history of seizure disorder. This explains why she is lagging and suddenly pausing during treatments, and this revelation could take her out of emergency medicine completely.

HBO Max officially released the brand-new promo for The Pitt Season 2's finale, "9:00 p.m," revealing the aftermath of Dr. Al-Hashimi's confession and Dr. Robby's honest assessment of the matter.

At the 0:25 mark of the promo, Dr. Al-Hashimi can be seen telling Dr. Robby that she is "fully capable" of handling patients, but Robby shuts her down by saying, "No, you are not fully capable, and you know it."

HBO Max

This revelation instantly creates an impossible tension between Robby and Al-Hashimi. With his three-month sabbatical literally just hours away, Robby must decide on how to act while grappling with strict professional ethics, patient confidentiality, and the real possibility that Al-Hashimi's undisclosed seizure disorder could endanger both patients and staff.

The promo appears to imply that Robby will report Al-Hashimi, or he will give her a chance to come clean before the end of the shift. The timing couldn't be worse, considering that Robby is already teetering on the edge after a brutal shift and his own raw admission of his suicidal thoughts.

HBO Max

This ethical crisis threatens to push Robby past his breaking point just as he's trying to walk away for a much-needed break from the Emergency Department at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.

Elsewhere, the promo also confirmed that a highly anticipated confrontation between the two former best friends, Dr. Langdon and Dr. Robby, will take place in the finale.

HBO Max

Langdon (who just returned from his rehabilitation after he stole a patient's medicines from Season 1) can be seen telling Robby to admit that he needs help, seemingly turning the tables by calling out Robby's denial about his mental health and self-destructive patterns:

"You know what I saw in rehab? I saw a bunch of guys just like you. The only difference is they've accepted that they need help."

The promo ended with an honest conversation between Dr. Robby and night shift attending, Dr. Abbott. Robby can be seen saying that this job is slowly killing him, confirming what fans suspected about his deteriorating mental health.

"The most important things I've ever done in my life have been in this hospital. But it is killing me."

HBO Max

Watch the official promo for The Pitt Season 2 finale below:

The Pitt Season 2 finale will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, April 16 at 9 p.m. ET.

Is Dr. Al-Hashimi Leaving The Pitt After Season 2?

HBO Max

Dr. Al-Hashimi's absence seizures are expected to be a cause of concern, not just for Dr. Robby, but the entire PTMC because it would put patients and fellow staff at risk. This means Al-Hashimi's job is in jeopardy, as she could be demoted or fired for not disclosing this condition in the first place.

What makes it even more heartbreaking is the fact that Al-Hashimi chose to trust Robby with her deepest vulnerability, only for him to shatter that fragile trust by bluntly declaring her unfit for emergency medicine.

While it is not yet certain whether Dr. Al-Hashimi will join Dr. Mohan on the chopping block in The Pitt Season 3, a thorough medical board assessment could sideline Al-Hashimi for a while next season.

Still, The Pitt creator R. Scott Gemmill told TV Line that they intend to continue Dr. Al-Hashimi's seizure storyline in Season 3, describing it as a "really interesting situation" for the character:

"We've seen these characters struggle with mental health, but we haven't really seen them deal with a physical issue like this — something that could derail a career. With Baran, it's that classic "physician, heal thyself" question. What kind of patient is she going to be? Is she in denial about what she's facing? It certainly seems like she's been pushing it to the edge, and now she's confronted with the reality of whether she can continue to practice medicine. It's a really interesting situation, and we'll continue to explore it in Season 3."

This could be a soft confirmation that Al-Hashimi will return in The Pitt Season 3, meaning there will be continued tension or a clash with Dr. Robby in the near future over her condition.