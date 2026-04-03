The Pitt Already Hinted at Why Dr. Mohan Will Leave After Season 2

The looming exit of Dr. Samira Mohan (Supriya Ganesh) from The Pitt might be due to a major choice she has been contemplating in Season 2. The Pitt Season 2 pushed Dr. Mohan to the forefront by showing her complex journey of navigating the challenges of her residency while balancing her personal life due to the conflict with her mother. At one point, Dr. Robby was tough on her after she suffered a panic attack while treating a patient, but the pair already made amends.

While Mohan is taking the spotlight in The Pitt Season 2, Variety shared that actress Supriya Ganesh will exit the HBO Max medical drama in Season 3, and it is due to a "story-driven decision." Although the report did not specify why Ganesh's Mohan will leave, The Pitt Season 2, Episode 12 may have already teased why the senior resident will depart the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center (PTMC) in the first place.

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At one point in Episode 12, Dr. Robby (who is dealing with problems of his own in Season 2) recommended "geriatrics" to Mohan as a potential elective for her, and this could serve as the main reason why she will exit The Pitt in the first place:

Samira Mohan: "We can’t be certain. But none of them are critical meds. We could have him stop them right now, follow up with his PCP, see how he’s doing in a few weeks." Dr. Robby: "Run it by the family. Sometimes just affirming a patient’s... independence, autonomy can do a world of good. Um, hey, Dr. Mohan. I heard a rumor that you were looking for an elective. Consider geriatrics. It’s as much of an art as a science. There’s usually an opening, and you seem to have a predisposition to the pace. Hey, have you seen Dana?"

Geriatrics is a medical specialty focused on care for older adults, and Mohan has shown flashes of her brilliance in treating this age group throughout her stint in the two seasons of The Pitt.

By moving away from the chaotic nature of the Emergency Department, geriatrics would align with Mohan's methodical skill set and showing thatshe takes time to listen and examine whatever issues her patient have.

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The Pitt Season 2, Episode 13 also confirmed that Mohan is looking for a fellowship to apply after she shredded her application to an ultrasound fellowship following her interaction with the new Night Shift resident, Dr. Henderson.

The penultimate episode of The Pitt Season 2 will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, April 9.

Why Mohan’s Exit From The Pitt’s ER Makes Sense for the Character

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The Pitt Season 2 is building towards Dr. Samira Mohan's emotional exit, but it makes sense for her to leave because she is best positioned to thrive outside the Emergency Room. It is a sad news, though, for the shippers of Dr. Mohan and Dr. Abbott.

Throughout the show's sophmore run, it is evident that Mohan has grappled with burnout from the chaotic and high-volume emergency setting and it doesn't really suit her pace and emotional style.

As a senior resident nearing the end of her program, it is also natural for her to choose the specialization that she really wants. Leaving The Pitt is not tragic for Mohan because it is essentially a redirection for the character and geriatrics allows her to embrace a meaningful pivot without abandoning medicine.

Mohan's exit cements the revolving door nature of a teaching hospital like the PTMC, showing that any resident can leave at any time to pursue more compelling opportunities that would allow them to grow as a doctor.