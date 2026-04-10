The Pitt Season 2 Finally Answers What’s Wrong with Dr. Al-Hashimi In Episode 14

The Pitt Season 2, Episode 14 finally pulled back the curtain on Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi's (Sepideh Moafi) long-hidden condition, catching Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavich (Noah Wyle) completely off guard. Season 2 of HBO Max's medical drama introduced Dr. Al-Hashimi as the new Chief Attending of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center (PTMC), working alongside Dr. Robby, during the Fourth of July weekend shift. Dr. Al-Hashimi delivered innovations in the Emergency Department, such as AI-assisted charting to reduce the burden on healthcare workers. However, her rule-oriented style clashed with Robby's more intuitive approach, making her a divisive figure in The Pitt.

The Pitt Season 2, however, revealed that something is wrong with Dr. Al-Hashimi, as she freezes or zones out during pivotal moments, such as treating Baby Jane Doe and another patient. Dr. Robby took notice, and she finally came clean to him.

As it turned out, the ending of The Pitt Season 2, Episode 14 confirmed that Dr. Al-Hashimi has a long-standing seizure order, which explains the lagging, pausing, or freezing moments viewers and her peers have noticed when she treats a patient.

HBO Max

Dr. Al-Hashimi asked for a "second opinion" on a patient case, which later turned out to be her. The medical chart revealed that Al-Hashimi has had a history of seizure disorder for the past 35 years, which began after "a prolonged illness with viral meningitis" at five years old. Robby quickly realized the file was hers before the screen cut to black.

Robby: “Okay, patient is a 40-year-old female with a history of seizure disorder for the past 35 years. She had no paternal complications and was in excellent health until age five, when she had the onset of seizure activity following prolonged illness with viral meningitis. Her altered mental status from the infec…”

This revelation raises serious concerns for both Dr. Al-Hashimi and Dr. Robby. As the attending poised to lead the Emergency Department during his sabbatical, her seizure disorder could pose a real risk to patient safety if she experiences a breakthrough episode during a high-stakes trauma or routine procedure.

HBO Max

The cliffhanger ending of The Pitt Season 2, Episode 14 could also give Robby the perfect reason to scrap his long-planned sabbatical, as Dr. Al-Hashimi may no longer be deemed fit to lead if her seizure disorder puts patients at risk.

The fact that Dr. Robby already found out about Dr. Al-Hashimi's seizure disorder means that he has no choice but to report her to the higher-ups, which could lead to her suspension, demotion, or worse, being fired.

The Pitt Season 2 finale is set to premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, April 16 at 9 p.m. ET.

Why Dr. Al-Hashimi's Latest Twist In The Pitt Completely Changes Everything

HBO Max

The Pitt Season 2's latest spoiler-filled revelation definitely adds layers to Dr. Al-Hashimi's character arc while also debunking early theories that she had PTSD from her time with Médecins Sans Frontières in Afghanistan or dissociation.

Dr. Al-Hashimi's diagnosis raises questions about her future in the high-stakes environment of the PTMC Emergency Department. The fact that she chose to come clean to Robby signals a desire for help and support, yet the timing makes things incredibly difficult for her.

It happened during Robby's looming sabbatical, and he may have little choice but to escalate the issue to Chief Medical Officer Cloria Underwoord, as her condition could significantly disrupt department operations and patient safety.

Part of Robby's biggest fears in The Pitt is that he is unsure of Dr. Al-Hashimi's ability to lead the Emergency Department, and this fear has been realized after her confession.

Aside from the fact that this revelation becomes the perfect reason for Robby to postpone or cancel his sabbatical, this one twist could actually save him because he has been thinking about the trip as a one-way with no hopes of coming back.

The twist involving Dr. Al-Hashimi could also force Robby to step back, reflect, and get the help he needs, because no one is fit to replace him at the helm of his team in the Emergency Department.