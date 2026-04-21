The Pitt Boss Reveals 2 Characters Might Have Their Roles Reduced In Season 3

The Pitt creator, R. Scott Gemmill, sealed the fate of two of the most-talked-about characters for Season 3 in a new interview. Season 2 of HBO Max's medical drama introduced new characters (student interns) into the fray: Joy Kwon (Irene Choi) and James Ogilvie (Lucas Iverson). These two medical students assisted the core doctors and nurses in treating the wave of patients at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, and they both stand out for different reasons.

The Pitt creator R. Scott Gemmill confirmed to TV Line that Joy and Ogilvie might be returning "briefly" in Season 3, noting that it's still "hard to say at this point." The show's creator also confirmed that the new nurse, Emma Nolan, will return in the brand-new season.

TVLINE: "Neither Ogilvie nor Joy necessarily seems destined to return. Where does that leave Emma as you head into Season 3?" R. Scott Gemmill: "Yes, she’s coming back. Emma will return. And we may see the other two briefly. Hard to say at this point."

The pair of new medical students had great significance in The Pitt Season 2, as they both highlighted the realism of medical training from opposite perspectives.

Joy Kwon started out with a no-nonsense attitude, representing the "I'm just here to learn and clock out" group, which offers a healthy counterpoint to the nonstop workaholic culture spearheaded by Dr. Robby. Despite that, Joy transformed into an unexpected hero in The Pitt Season 2 after she displayed her impressive photographic memory that proved crucial during a major cyber incident midway through the sophomore season.

HBO Max

Meanwhile, James Ogilvie is portrayed as an overconfident know-it-all medical student who sometimes lacks empathy for patients. Season 2 delivered a compelling arc for Ogilvie, showcasing humbling moments that forced him to confront his flaws and culminating in an honest conversation with Dr. Whitaker that left him uncertain about emergency medicine.

HBO Max

The pair's brief return in The Pitt Season 3 essentially reinforces the show's "revolving door" format, meaning their appearance could focus on only one episode or a couple of installments that explain what lies ahead for these characters.

How Joy & Ogilvie Can Return In The Pitt Season 3

With the shorter four-month time jump between The Pitt Seasons 2 and 3, a brief return for Joy Kwon and James Ogilvie could mean that the student doctors are either assigned to the night shift, doing a quick consult, or crossing paths with the core team while on another service.

There is also a slight chance that either of them could end up being a surprise patient in The Pitt Season 3.

The Pitt could also use them to emphasize the realistic training progression of medical students, potentially showing Joy and Ogilvie rotating through departments or shadowing in a related area, such as general surgery or pediatrics.

Whether Joy and Ogilvie pop up for a scene or two in Season 3, their brief potential return underscores The Pitt's commitment to realism over retaining the already-strong ensemble they can use with the shorter time gaps. Any cameo from these two characters would be a welcome opportunity, especially with the new wave of winter-related cases.