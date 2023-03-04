Joker 2: First Look at Joaquin Phoenix Filming In Gotham (Photos)

Images have surfaced online revealing a new peek at Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker for his upcoming DC sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux.

This is not the first fans have seen of Phoenix in the 2024 Joker sequel, but previous images have been vague close-up shots with ambiguous backgrounds — no glimpses of Gotham City.

Back in December 2022, a still of Phoenix getting shaved was shared online ahead of his comeback in Joker 2, and fans later got a look at Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn in February.

The plot of the film itself remains the topic of rumors and speculation, but its characters and setting are becoming even more clear as filming continues and images are shared.

The Joker is Back in Gotham

DC

Images shared online gave fans a new look at the Joker roaming around Gotham City during filming for 2024's Joker: Folie à Deux.

@DC_DailyPlanet's Tweet reveals Joaquin Phoenix, decked out in Joker makeup, donning a black robe, red pants, and black boots. The filming appears to be taking place by the corner of Broadway and Fifth Street in Los Angeles, California.

@KevinAnticonaa shared a different image, also showing Phoenix in full Joker regalia, though the green hair is covered by a black hood. Behind him stands a seemingly oversized traffic light and street sign.

@Gagadiaryy posted three new images, and though none seem to show the film's cast, they do highlight various locations in Los Angeles and how they are being changed to look like Gotham City.

One photo shows a marquee with the word "CAMEO" down the side reading "JOJO DANCER," the second features construction work and various materials, and the third is the same "CAMEO" marquee, though it now reads "DANISH ART FILMS" and features a ticket booth underneath.

Gotham's Role in Joker 2

These new filming images indicate Gotham's potential role in the 2024 sequel, as much work has taken place to transform parts of Los Angeles into the fictional city.

Joker 2 expanding the repertoire of DC characters in the Joker universe with its introduction of Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn, so Gotham's role as another piece of comics lore in this adaptation serves an important role. It can bridge the gap between the movie and its source material, helping the adaptation overall.

The first Joker film heavily deviates from much of Joker's comics canon, which is not a bad thing but is notable. As more from the comics — like Harley Quinn — is brought into this universe, maintaining Gotham's importance to both this world and the comics' world can help connect the two, allowing for a more seamless adaptation.

Joker: Folie à Deux releases in theaters on Oct. 4. 2024.