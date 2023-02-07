DC Reportedly Removes 2 More Superheroes from The Flash Movie Ending

The Flash's ending is one of the highly-talked-about moments as it will reportedly reset the DC universe, and a new report doubled down on that claim by revealing that two more superheroes were removed before the credits will roll.

DC Studios head James Gunn previously said that The Flash would "reset many things" but "not all things," indicating that "some characters" from the DCEU will continue to be a part of the DCU.

It is unknown which characters will stay, but many believe that the original plan is to retain Michael Keaton's Batman and Sasha Calle's Supergirl. However, this claim received a major blow when it was revealed that Keaton's appearance in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was scrapped.

Now, another disappointing update emerged.

The Flash Reportedly Alters Ending

DC

As per entertainment scooper Grace Randolph and The Wrap's Umberto Gonzales, The Flash, under the instructions of DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, reportedly "stripped out" Sasha Calle's Supergirl and Michael Keaton's Batman in its ending.

Randolph also said that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Henry Cavill's Superman were also scrapped from the ending:

“Let me tell you a little bit of Flash tea. I found out, just found out, that in The Flash, they’ve stripped out– James Gunn has instructed them to strip out all of the teases at the end of the movie. Henry Cavill’s been taken out, Gal Gadot’s been taken out, Sasha Calle’s been taken out, so that’s why– I think they’re going with a different Supergirl… I also heard that Michael Keaton was taken out of the end as well. So, they’re all out."

The scooper then revealed that Ezra Miller's Flash is "back to some other reality," noting that "they're not going to keep anything" from the movie:

"It’s just gonna be Ezra Miller, who’s back to some other reality. So Ezra Miller is truly the Flash wildcard that he is in the comics that he can go wherever he wants, but they’re not going to keep anything from that movie, at least in the main universe."

Randolph ended by saying that The Flash's ending will "emphasize that Barry can go wherever he wants" while also teasing that a special cameo from a character who was present a long time ago in the DC world will make an appearance:

"It’s just, all the promises of that ending have been taken out. I heard that they are filming a special cameo with a character from a long time ago in the DC world, so I think that’s going to emphasize that Barry can go wherever he wants, but that’s a really, really big deal. And I do believe because of that, Sasha Calle is not the Supergirl that they’re discussing [for Woman of Tomorrow].”

The Wrap's Umberto Gonzales corroborated Randolph's report by saying, "True actually."

Randolph's statement about Calle not being considered as the Supergirl for DCU's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow lines up with the comments of DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, via Heroic Hollywood, during the reboot slate announcement:

“We’re figuring it all out. We don’t know yet. We’re pretty far away from Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.”

Will The Flash's Supergirl & Batman Return?

The Flash's removal of Sasha Calle's Supergirl and Michael Keaton's Batman further indicates that the Ezra Miller-led movie distanced itself from the new DCU. However, it's still likely that the ending could tease the world that James Gunn and Peter Safran are building.

Calle's Supergirl and Keaton's Batman being scrapped from the movie means that their DC superhero portrayal would be a one-time thing, which is unfortunate considering the anticipation for their appearance in The Flash.

The actress also had an emotional reaction upon learning she was cast as Supergirl in the movie, meaning that it would be heartbreaking for her to find out that she was removed from the ending.

Still, the pair's removal doesn't mean the end of the line for their respective characters, mainly because the Multiverse is still present in the wider DCU.

If Gunn and Safran decide to do a Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline, then it opens the possibility for some of the characters from The Flash and the DCEU to return in some form.

The Flash is set to premiere in theaters on June 16.