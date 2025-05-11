James Gunn's Wonder Woman Reboot Gets Official Update Following Gal Gadot's Exit

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and president David Zaslav shared an official update on James Gunn's Wonder Woman reboot as a part of a recent earnings call. The iconic Amazonian has been relatively quiet since Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios, with the only real news coming out of that particular pocket of the DC universe being several years old at this point as the Gal Gadot exited the role and a new Wonder Woman-centric tv series, titled Paradise Lost, was greenlit.

Speaking as a part of Warner Bros.'s (WB) Q1 2025 earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and president David Zaslav updated fans on several of the studio's biggest brands, including a mention of James Gunn's Wonder Woman reboot. Diana of Themyscira was brought up alongside several of DC's other tentpole heroes as a character WB wants to continue to focus on to best capitalize on the IP it has in-house.

"You look at the major characters that James Gunn and Peter Safran," Zaslav explained (as transcribed by Investing.com), specifically calling out "Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, [and] Supergirl" as four of the Blue Brands "big asset builders:"

Warner Bros.

This is particularly notable as word on the Wonder Woman plan for the DCU going forward has been relatively scarce compared to the other pillars listed in Zaslav's comments.

DC Studios is still developing the Wonder Woman Paradise Lost⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ TV series. However, that project will reportedly be a prequel to the character (where Wonder Woman is unlikely to appear) and has been moving significantly slower than some of the other titles associated with Zaslav's other listed DCU pillars.

Paradise Lost Was first announced alongside the rest of James Gunn's initial DCU slate in January 2023. It has been described as a "Game of Thrones-ish story" Amazonian story, recounting the origins of the mysterious realm from which Wonder Woman will eventually hail (as seen in the Gal Gadot Wonder Woman movies).

Whether the Max series' story includes Wonder Woman herself remains unclear, as no DCU take on the hero has been cast yet. Besides Peter Safran and James Gunn, who will serve as executive producers, no major creatives have been attached to the project.

DC Comics

It may shock some to hear David Zaslav mention the name Wonder Woman in a list of heroes the way he did on this earnings call.

Sure, the character is one of the pillars of the DC Comics brand (being a member of the DC Trinity), but she has not seemed to get the DCU spotlight, at least early on, that some of the other names mentioned have.

Every other hero Zaslav brought up has at least one project in active development. While Paradise Lost is still on the DC Studios slate, the title has not seen much forward momentum since its initial reveal more than two years ago.

If Wonder Woman were such a priority for the brand, as Zaslav described, one would think getting her onto the big or small as soon as possible would be a must for the super-powered franchise.

This could mean that news about Paradise Lost or an entirely different Wonder Woman project may be on the horizon, but James Gunn and co. just are not ready to make that announcement quite yet.

With the character having technically already appeared in the DCU, popping up in an episode of Creature Commandos, her proper debut does not feel too far off; it is just a matter of DC Studios pushing the pedal to the metal and getting the character's own movie or show off the ground.