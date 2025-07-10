If James Gunn's Superman Flops, 3 DCU Movies Are In Danger of Cancellation

The DCU slate could get a little smaller if Superman disappoints at the box office, as several movies and shows could be cancelled. Warner Bros. has had trouble finding box office success from the blue brand in recent years, and, as the start of the new DCU, Superman has a lot riding on it. James Gunn's DC Studios has already announced a massive slate of movies and shows, and a box office flop early on could lead to big changes behind the scenes.

Due to inconsistent reports regarding Superman's budget ranging from $200 million to $360 million, it's unclear exactly how much it needs to make at the box office to be considered a success. That said, James Gunn recently called reports it needs to make over $700 million to be successful "complete and utter nonsense" during a recent interview with GQ.

Why DC Studios Could Cancel 3 Movies If Superman Flops

Brave and the Bold

DC Comics

DC Studios is planning to introduce the other half of its World's Finest in Brave and the Bold with a Batman who is well into his superhero career and has an established Bat-Family of characters like Robin, Nightwing, and Batgirl.

The thing is, Warner Bros. already has a Dark Knight-centric franchise on the go with The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves. That "Crime Saga" is expected to continue alongside the separate DCU but could become the sole focus if Superman underforms and expansion plans are slowed.

The Batman franchise has proven itself as a box office juggernaut, with $772.2 million grossed in the first movie. Meanwhile, the 2022 blockbuster was also a critical success, as was HBO's The Penguin spin-off series.

Put simply, if Superman flops and Warner Bros. sees Brave and the Bold as too big a risk, it may shift all its Batman focus back to Reeves' universe.

The Authority

DC Comics

The Authority already appears to be in a risky position as, years after its reveal, it is one of just a few DCU projects to receive no real updates. The project looked to be DC's answer to The Boys' success, and yet, no creatives have seemingly been hired, and there have even been rumors that it could become animated.

Most notably, The Authority is the only one of these projects spinning directly out of Superman, as it will bring back María Gabriela De Faría as The Engineer, who is currently working for Lex Luthor but will soon forge her own path.

If Angela Spica, aka The Engineer, doesn't resonate with audiences while Superman underperforms, it's easy to see The Authority being placed on the back burner to prioritize safer projects.

Deathstroke & Bane

DC Comics

The Hollywood Reporter revealed in September 2024 that Captain America: Brave New World scribe Matthew Horton is working on a team-up flick that will unite Deathstroke and Bane, with no director currently on board.

This is certainly one of the DCU's riskiest upcoming movies, as these two villains aren't exactly known for working together. But, as both are iconic DC antagonists, it's easy to see the potential for some fun action.

An unfortunate consequence of Superman flopping would likely be some of the less safe projects being placed on the chopping block, and the Deathstroke/Bane blockbuster might be among the casualties.

3 DCU TV Shows Could Be Canceled If Superman Flops Too

Waller

DC

While Waller was originally crafted to fill the gap between Peacemaker seasons, it will now release and take place after this August's Season 2. That has already left many questioning whether this show is truly still necessary, especially as some were already confused by what an Amanda Waller series may be about.

This show is expected to have some connective tissue to Superman and Peacemaker, as Frank Grillo will reprise his role as Rick Flag Sr.

Booster Gold

DC Comics

There has been plenty of debate leading up to Superman as to whether DC fans want MCU-esque comedy or Snyderverse-inspired darkness. If fans reject Superman's lighter tone, then a superhero comedy series such as Booster Gold could be one of the first series to be axed.

Not much is known about the project, which will introduce Booster Gold as a loser from the future who comes back in time to become a superhero using his time's tech, but there have been rumors that Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani will star.

Paradise Lost

DC Comics

When Paradise Lost was announced, there was seemingly no new Wonder Woman movie in development at DC Studios. But that all changed when James Gunn confirmed a script is "being written right now" for the Justice League icon, which is a "separate thing" to Paradise Lost.

Interestingly, the Themiscyran series is one of just a few DCU projects with no confirmed creatives, which could make it easier to sweep under the rug in the event of a cancellation to prioritize Wonder Woman herself.