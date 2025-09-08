1 MCU Veteran Looks Jacked for Avengers: Doomsday (Photos)

One Marvel veteran is back in superhero-ing shape for what seems to be an Avengers: Doomsday appearance. Stars getting jacked to appear in a Marvel movie is nothing new; however, fans using the muscular changes of A-listers to predict who may be or may not be in the next MCU epic has become a relatively recent phenomenon.

Captain America actor Chris Evans has been the latest focus of one of these pushes, as he showed up at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) looking particularly svelte, as if he is ready to don Cap's shield yet again. Evans has been assumed to appear in the upcoming fifth Avengers film, marking the return of the actor to his Steve Rogers role after more than five years away from the super-powered movie franchise (outside of a hilarious Human Torch cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine).

Evans was spotted at TIFF looking jacked in a slim-fit tee, reiterating to many fans that the actor will, in fact, look the part in Avengers: Doomsday.

Not to say that since leaving the MCU after 2019's Avengers: Endgame, the former Captain America star had let himself go in any meaningful way; however, the actor is looking especially trim in these new photos as if he were ready to don the stars and striped yet again on-screen.

Rumors of Evans appearance in Avengers: Doomsday have continued to percollate online, with many assuming the 44-year-old will pop up in the 2026 MCU team-up.

Insider Daniel Richtman wrote in late August that Evans was reportedly filming scens for Doomsday in the U.K., with reports that the film will visit Steve and Peggy's house (as seen at the end of Endgame) during its trip across the Marvel Multiverse.

Evans was at TIFF to promote his upcoming film Sacrifice, which premiered as a apart of the festival's 2025 line-up.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to come to theaters on December 18, 2026. The new MCU film from Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo follows Earth's Mightiest Heroes in a battle for the Multiverse agains the dasterdly Doctor Doom (played by MCU vet Robert Downey Jr. in an entirely new role).

Downey is said to lead the film, with the likes of Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, and Pedro Pascal set to round out its super-powered ensemble.

How Will Chris Evans Factor Into Avengers: Doomsday?

Despite not yet being confirmed by Marvel to be a part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, it is widely assumed (especially considering the shape he is in) that Chris Evans will be a part of the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster.

This may come as a shock to some, seeing as it seemed Evans was done with the MCU after the end of the Infinity Saga. The last fans saw of the actor/character, he had travelled back in time, returning the Infinity Stones their proper locations, and stopping to spend the rest of his days with his beloved Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).

This was the happy ending for Evans' Captain America fans have been craving since he was put on ice to end his debut MCU movie, Captain America: The First Avenger. However, it looks as though he will be roped back into the action for Doomsday, forced to get back in the suit to take down the terrifying Docotor Doom.

One popular theory floating around for how Evans' Cap could back into play involves Doom's overall plan for wanting to take over the Multiverse. Some have speculated that the movie's primary villain will be on the hunt for anyone who actively messed with the Multiverse (successful or not).

Cap would fall into that category, altering history for his own personal gain so that he could live our his days with his one true love who he previously had to leave behind.

This could see Cap either captured by Doom, fighting against him to save the reality he created, or even breaking bad, playing a unique Variant of his Boy in Blue in a similar twist on MCU canon to having Downey play Victor Von Doom.