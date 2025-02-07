LEGO's Historic 'One Piece' Netflix Set Release Date & Details Revealed

LEGO fans may finally be headed to the Grand Line soon, as release information for the historic One Piece LEGO sets appeared online.

Eiichiro Oda's beloved pirating franchise has long been one of the biggest names yet to get the brick-based treatment, so, it was welcome news that the fan-favorite anime has partnered with LEGO for some bespoke sets coming in 2025.

This comes as the animated show enters its 26th year on the air, and rumors of a release window for Season 2 of its live-action adaptation begin to swirl.

One Piece Lego Reveals 5 Upcoming Sets

After the historic One Piece LEGO announcement that sets based on the series were on the way for the first time, seemingly legitimate release information for the new brick-based models has supposedly made its way online.

Well-known LEGO leaker Fateful_04 revealed what they had heard about the new LEGO venture, including set information and a specific release. According to the online insider, the historic One Piece line will released with six new sets.

These will all arrive on August 1, with a tease of at least six more One Piece-based SKUs coming in 2026 as well.

See below for info on each specific set:

75636: Partys Bar

One Piece

One of the first (and smallest) sets coming as a part of LEGO's into the world of One Piece is the "75636: Partys Bar" set. Based on the iconic watering hole from early in the series, Partys Bar is where franchise figurehead Monkey D. Luffy first fell in love with the idea of pirating.

It is where pirate legend Shanks gave Luffy his iconic straw hat and where the hero eats the Gum Gum Fruit that gives him his elastic powers.

The Partys Bar set will consist of 301 pieces and will cost $29.99. It will likely be a small model of the house itself with Minifigures for Luffy, Shanks, and perhaps some iconic staff of the bar like the mysterious Makino.

75637: Buggy's Circus

One Piece

Another key locale from the One Piece franchise seemingly set to get the LEGO treatment is the lair of Pirate Lord Buggy.

The "75637: Buggy's Circus" will be based on the clown prince of pirating's home base, being a massive castle-esque big top. The set itself will run fans $49.99 USD and will be a solid size, coming in at 537 pieces.

Fans will remember Buggy's Circus from throughout the series, particularly in several early arcs introducing Buggy and his crew in the early days of the Straw Hats' formation. One of Luffy's first key battles comes against Buggy at the Circus, where Luffy discovers the Clown Captain's own bizarre Gum Gum powers.

75638: Arlong Park

One Piece

Fans will be excited to get their hands on the "75638: Arlong Park" set, as it allows them to finally commemorate the Straw Hats' true first battle together in LEGO form.

The set will likely be a scale model of the Arlong Park Castle, sporting its iconic pagodas and middle-of-the-ocean-setting. This is where Luffy and the Straw Hats took on Captain Arlong (played by McKinley Belcher III in the live-action series) and his crew of Fish-Men, as they finally one over the elusive Nami to join their crew.

The Arlong Park set will likely come with Minifigures for Luffy and the Straw Hats, Captin Arlong, as well as some Fish-Men pirates. The set is rumored to cost $79.99, coming with 926 total pieces.

75639: Going Merry

One Piece

Of course, no One Piece LEGO collection would be complete without a set based on the Straw Hats' beloved pirate ship, the Going Merry. The "75639: Going Merry" will be inspired by the beloved ship, goat head and all.

The set is rumored to be absolutely massive, coming with 1376 pieces and costing $129.99 USD.

Fans can expect this particular set to be packed full of Minifigures, coming with various Straw Hats from throughout the ages. While there have been plenty of crew members to join the Straw Hat ranks over the years, this set will likely include the initial lineup of Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Sanji, and Usopp.

5640: Baratie

One Piece

The largest set of the bunch here will likely be the "5640: Baratie." The set is based on the design of the ocean-faring restaurant seen throughout the franchise.

Baratie is essentially a massive Victorian-era hotel and restaurant sitting atop a pirate ship, which will surely be represented in the LEGO version of this beloved anime locale.

The is rumored to be an 18+ set intended for more mature collectors. It is set to be 3402 pieces and costs $299.99. Seeing as this is where the Straw Hats meet their venerable chef Sanji, fans can likely expect Minigifures for him and the rest of the Straw Hats to be present in this hulking collector's piece.

These One Piece LEGO sets are rumored to arrive on August 1.