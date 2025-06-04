2025 Superman's Official Rating Confirms 3 Mature Things In the Movie

DC fans now know to expect some mature themes and aspects in 2025's Superman after the movie had its official rating confirmed. Marking the first theatrical film from the greater DC Universe since 2024's Joker: Folie á Deux, the DC fandom is expecting plenty of action, drama, and intensity from this new take on the Man of Steel.

The Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) officially gave DC Studios' Superman a PG-13 rating. Marking the debut theatrical outing in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe, Superman's rating seems to confirm the movie will have the kind of maturity and thrills the genre has become known for over the years.

Listed by Film Ratings, Superman was officially rated PG-13 for "violence, language, and action." For perspective, this marks the fourth theatrically-released Superman film to have this rating, with only one film (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Ultimate Edition) having a more mature R-rating:

Superman: The Movie - PG

- PG Superman II - PG

- PG Superman III - PG

- PG Superman IV: The Quest for Peace - PG

- PG Superman Returns - PG-13

- PG-13 Man of Steel - PG-13

- PG-13 Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice - PG-13

- PG-13 Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Ultimate Edition - R

This is the second indication of Superman being rated PG-13, the first of which came in a commercial for a set of Superman toys depicting a battle between Clark Kent and a kaiju-style monster. This rating also lines up with the vast majority of superhero movies released in the 21st century, outside of occasional R-rated outings like 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine and Joker: Folie á Deux.

Directed and written by James Gunn, Superman will kick off the DCU's run in theaters behind David Corenswet's new take on Clark Kent and Superman. Alongside Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane and Skylar Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen, Superman will be pitted against a handful of powerful adversaries, including Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, in this solo story. Superman will debut in theaters on July 11.

Why PG-13 Rating Works for DC Studios' Superman

DC Studios

Seeing Superman earn a PG-13 rating is no surprise, as this is the most common rating for superhero movies released in the 21st century. However, the listing for the film's rating confirms fans will not be shortchanged when it comes to the levels of violence and action that will drive Superman's narrative forward.

Coming in between two R-rated TV shows (Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2), Superman will give David Corenswet ample opportunity to fly, curse on occasion, and get into intense battles with his adversaries. Particularly with Superman being regarded as one of comics' most powerful characters, there should be plenty of thrilling fights, violence, and mature sequences.

Even with DC showing a willingness to tell R-rated stories in recent years, the PG-13 rating will help this film connect with as wide an audience as possible when it arrives. Younger audiences will have the chance to see the kind of exciting story that usually lands well with their demographic, while older adults will have a mature look at what a superhero story can be in a more modern universe.

With plot details starting to trickle out into the public eye from DC Studios, more of what makes Superman worthy of a PG-13 rating will be teased over the coming weeks before fans see everything DC Studios has to offer in its first new film.