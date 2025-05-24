2025 Superman Movie Gets Unsurprising Rating

The 2025 Superman movie has seemingly received its official rating, and while the classification itself isn't surprising, the source of the reveal certainly is. Instead of an MPAA announcement, the rating was quietly spotted online, catching the attention of fans.

James Gunn's Superman reboot has received its official rating, news that, while expected, came from an unusual source. Instead of a formal announcement from Warner Bros. or DC Studios, MPAA rating was quietly confirmed at the end of an official commercial for the "Superman vs. Kaiju Battle Pack." Ironically, this isn't the only piece of news coming from this toy commercial, as it seemingly spoils part of the movie. In the ad, the announcer casually states, "Superman movie rated PG-13," marking the first time the film’s rating has been publicly referenced.

Superman

The PG-13 rating doesn't come as a surprise, as it aligns with most modern comic book films, which typically fall into either PG-13 or, occasionally, R-rated territory, like Gunn's first DC outing, The Suicide Squad. Still, it's interesting to compare this to Superman's cinematic history: the original four Christopher Reeve-led films were rated PG, but since 2006's Superman Returns, every major Superman film has carried a PG-13 rating, with one non-theatrical exception:

Superman: The Movie - PG

Superman II - PG

Superman III - PG

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace - PG

Superman Returns - PG-13

Man of Steel - PG-13

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice - PG-13

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Ultimate Edition - R

Based on the footage shared so far, Superman seems to be leaning closer to family-friendly rather than digging into darker themes. However, Gunn is no stranger to creating dark comic book stories, including the new DCU's first-ever project, Creature Commandos. In fact, Gunn has previously confirmed that DC Studios isn't limiting its upcoming projects to a specific film rating, emphasizing that stories will be developed based on creative needs rather than aiming for PG-13 or R. He also revealed that multiple R-rated projects are currently in the works, pointing to the success of Deadpool & Wolverine and the unrated style of Peacemaker as examples of the DCU’s flexible approach. The Clayface movie, set to release in Fall 2026, appears to be the first R-rated film planned by DC Studios.

However, which DC will be branching out, unafraid to push the limits, a film like Superman is looking to draw in all audiences, of all ages. Superman is set to reach new heights in theaters on July 11, 2025. David Corenswet stars as Clark Kent alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, with a supporting cast that includes Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl. The film promises a fresh take on the Man of Steel, blending action, humor, and heart to reintroduce Superman as a hero guided by hope and humanity.

The Importance of Superman's Universal Draw

DC Studios

The PG-13 rating and kid-friendly appeal feel like a smart and necessary move for Superman. After all, Superman has always had a strong connection with younger audiences, and leaning into that could play a big role in the film's merchandising and overall box office performance. But what makes this movie especially unique is that Superman's legacy spans nearly a century; almost everyone on Earth knows who he is, giving the film a rare opportunity to appeal across generations, genders, and backgrounds.

To truly become a box office hit, Superman needs to be a four-quadrant film, something that works for kids, adults, men, and women alike. DC Studios' heavy-handed inclusion of Krypto has already hinted at a lighter, more family-friendly tone, signaling that the movie won’t shy away from fun amid the action. Now that the rating is confirmed, all eyes turn to its runtime, which could offer the next big clue about how Warner Bros. plans to position this pivotal launch for the DCU.