Outlander Season 7's Netflix Release: When Will It Start Streaming?

With Outlander Season 7 airing on Starz, fans wonder when the latest entry into the historical epic will be released on Netflix.

The Caitríona Balfe-led drama (based on Diana Gabaldon's series of novels) centers on a 1945 World War II nurse who mysteriously finds herself transported back in time to 1743, where she falls in love with a Highland warrior, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

With only two more books to adapt (after Season 7), it remains unknown when Outlander will end. However, with the show's continued popularity beyond its home network of Starz, it could still be long before it is given the hook.

When Will Outlander Season 7 Release on Netflix?

Following Outlander's debut on Netflix, fans want to know when Season 7 of the hit Starz series will be released on the streaming service.

This comes as all six previous seasons of the historical sci-fi epic are available to stream on the service; however, no word of a Season 7 release has been made public.

The series' seventh season has not yet ended, which is likely why it is currently unknown when it will come to Netflix.

Outlander Season 7, Part 1 aired from June to August 2023; the remaining episodes will not be released until November 2024 (per TVLine).

Seasons 5 and 6 of the Starz drama did not come to Netflix until well after their run on linear TV, so one can assume the same will happen for Season 7.

Season 5 arrived on the service on May 10, 2022, and Season 6 followed suit on May 1, 2024.

In both cases, new batches of Outlander episodes came to Netflix exactly two years after their original season finales.

That would mean fans can expect to wait for quite some time before Season 7 hits the streamer.

Following the same release pattern as Seasons 5 and 6, Season 7, Part 1 could come to Netflix on August 11, 2025. Part 2 should follow somewhere around December 2026 or January 2027.

However, it is also possible all 16 episodes of Season 7 will arrive on Netflix at once once they air.

Is Outlander Season 7 Its Last?

As Outlander Season 7 approaches its second-half release in late 2024, the question of what is next for the series popped up.

Thus far, the show has adapted roughly one book from Diana Gabaldon's Outlander series per season.

Season 7 is in the middle of bringing the story of Gabaldon's 2009 novel, An Echo in the Bone, to life.

If the Outlander TV series is given the go-ahead to proceed, the team will have more narrative fodder to tackle.

Gabaldon has already written two more Outlander books set after An Echo in the Bone (Written in My Own Heart's Blood and Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone) and is hard at work on the 10th and final book in the series which is expected to be released sometime before 2026.

While no release information has been made public on Season 8 of the series, production is already underway.

Season 8 has begun filming as of late April 2024, and the series stars have revealed that it will be the show's last.

According to Outlander actor Sam Heughan, who spoke at an appearance at Paris' The Land Con 6 in early April, they had "shot [for] three weeks" by the time he showed up at the convention (via The Express UK):

"We are shooting the last season, season 8. We've now shot three weeks."

Heughan's co-star Cameron Balfe also chimed in at the fan event, remarking it is "going to be really sad" when they finish.

The last two Outlander books (including the unreleased 10th) may never see the light of day on-screen.

Hopefully, as the team finishes their work on Season 8 (and thus the TV series), they can bring a sense of closure to the Outlander story that has been ongoing on TV screens for over a decade.

Outlander Seasons 1-6 are streaming now on Netflix.

