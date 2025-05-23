2026 WandaVision Sequel Producer Confirms 5 Key Facts About Upcoming Show

Vision Quest will serve as a Disney+ sequel to WandaVision in 2026, and its showrunner revealed some key facts in a recent interview. WandaVision already got two MCU sequels with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Agatha All Along, both of which picked up major storylines from Marvel Studios' first Disney+ series. That said, Paul Bettany's Vision has been absent since "The Series Finale" premiered in 2021, although he will finally get justice in 2026 with his own Disney+ sequel, Vision Quest.

The series is created by Star Trek: Picard's Terry Matalas and will star Bettany's White Vision after he was rebuilt by SWORD as he attempts to regain his memories and humanity. Production on the 2026 Disney+ sequel is underway in the U.K., with Vision Quest also set to feature James Spader's Ultron and Faran Tahir's Raza (the Ten Rings leader from Iron Man). Other confirmed cast members include Ruaridh Mollica and Todd Stashwick in undisclosed roles.

5 Things to Know About Marvel Studios' Vision Quest

Vision Quest showrunner Terry Matalas recently spoke with actress Katee Sackhoff on her podcast, The Sackhoff Show, and revealed five intriguing facts about his upcoming Disney+ series. These fresh details come at a time while the MCU's WandaVision sequel is still shrouded in mystery, with plot details mostly under wraps as production continues.

Marvel Studios Had Specific Plans for Vision Quest

Terry Matalas confirmed that before he boarded Vision Quest, Marvel Studios had a "log line that was very specific" that he had to work within, but there were still "a thousand ways to do exactly that," meaning he did have some wriggle room:

"It's been pretty great, but there was… how do I say this? There was kind of a log line that was very specific and kind of like it's this, this, and this, but there were a thousand ways to do exactly that. And it was an opportunity– I’m trying to figure out how to vaguely respond to you, but an opportunity to be like ‘Okay, if you want to do this, well then you kind of also want to do this, this, and this.’"

He continued to explain how the series became a "very collaborative experience," hyping up the series as "something really kind of special:"

"And so, it became this very collaborative experience that's just been really wonderful and it doesn't have to be with a studio, the biggest, most successful studio of all time. It’s been a really wonderful, creative experience and I think we're making something really kind of special, I think. But yeah… it's also scary, because they're like, ‘Go do that crazy thing you want to do,’ and then you're like, ‘Oh wow, it's a big stage to take a big swing on. But I think we're in a really good place."

An Opportunity to Elevate Canon

The MCU showrunner hinted that the series may offer an opportunity to "elevate" canon, make fresh storylines, "or to maybe course correct a thing:"

"Well, I think there are so many different ways to tell a story that's within canon. There's also an opportunity to, I don't want to say break canon, but to elevate it, or make it, or to maybe course correct a thing. So, I like it. Usually, it gives you an opportunity to tell a more interesting story..."

Matalas added that working within canon can be tough with a major franchise like the MCU whether "there's so much of it" that they have to work around storylines they may be unaware of or other projects being made at the same time:

"It can be fun. Where it gets really hard, I think, in cases like Star Trek or Marvel is when there's so much of it, you want to do a thing that's like a great story, but it actually has been done on a thing that you didn't even know happened or is being made at the same time."

Terry Matalas Considers the Fans, Teases Familiar Faces

The Vision Quest showrunner was also questioned on whether the fans come into his consideration when crafting the series, confirming "it does."

While Matalas may be considering the fans on his MCU debut, he was clear you never want to "stop yourself making a really interesting choice because of fan expectations and whatnot:"

"It does. I mean there are [certain]… It's not the right way to develop something that has legions of fans and ignore them. But at the same time, you can stop yourself from making a really great interesting choice because of like fan expectations and whatnot, because there are times, even as a fan of things, sometimes the fans don't know what's good for them. Like they think, ‘Wait, what are they doing, they're bringing that character back, nostalgia, blah, blah, blah. And then they see it and they're like, ‘Oh, it's a new way into an old idea that's a thing." So, yes, but carefully."

He particularly pointed out how fans may criticize bringing a character back simply for "nostalgia," when actually he sees it as " a new way into an old idea."

Matalas could be referring to bringing back James Spader's Ultron or Faran Tahir's Raza, who will break an MCU record with his first appearance since Iron Man.

Connections to WandaVision & Agatha All Along

Terry Matalas simply nodded in agreement when asked if Vision Quest is directly connected to WandaVision and Agatha All Along.

The ties to WandaVision are to be expected, but the confirmation of links to Agatha All Along is far more interesting and surprising. Perhaps this may be a clue that Joe Locke's Billy Maximoff could return in Vision Quest to continue his hunt for his brother Tommy (both of which are sons of Wanda and Vision).

While he dodged questions on whether any familiar MCU characters will appear, teased that "the timeline is definitely navigated" as it follows up on Vision's "moment of discovery and acceptance of who he was" in WandaVision:

Sackhoff: "Is that timeline something that you had to take into consideration during your show and are we going to see any people pop up?" Matalas: "From other things?" Sackhoff: "You can't tell me. Could you imagine if you told me? Disney would kill me and then they would kill you." Matalas: "They would. Yes, I mean, the timeline is definitely navigated, I‘m sure I'm not saying anything that the world hasn't figured out, but at the end of WandaVision, the original Vision was rebuilt, and weaponized, and then had a moment of discovery and acceptance of who he was kind and then flew off."

Despite being directly connected to WandaVision and Agatha All Along, there is no word on whether Elizabeth Olsen will return as Wanda Maximoff. That said, one report stated there is a "possibility" she will appear in the Disney+ series.

Follows White Vision's Journey

When Katee Sackhoff asked whether the series follows White Vision, Terry Matalas stated that name is "not a thing you really want to say" much in the modern world, but the series does follow his journey:

"Yeah, they call him that. White Vision is not a thing you really want to say in this environment a lot, but it's who it is and it is following that character and that character's journey."

Matalas' aversion to the name White Vision may suggest the synthezoid Avenger will simply go by Vision in the Disney+ series as he goes on a journey to recover his identity in this new body created by SWORD.

He also teased "Maybe it is" when Sackhoff pondered whether the series serves as Vision's "journey into self-discovery," which could point toward an interesting character journey for the veteran MCU hero.