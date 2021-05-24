Star Wars Leak Hints at Multiple Seasons of Boba Fett Spin-off

Set for this December, The Book of Boba Fett is the next live-action Star Wars project to release.

Many were hoping for a first look at the new series on May the 4th, but there were no such surprises to come. Beyond the post-credits scene from The Mandalorian Season Two, depicting Boba Fett and Fennec Shand taking over Jabba's Palace and the former becoming a crime lord, little has been shared regarding the basic premise of the show.

It was widely reported that a Boba Fett series based on the character's appearance in The Mandalorian would start production over the winter, though at the time outlets described it as more of a "miniseries". Reports were corroborated when The Book of Boba Fett was announced following the aforementioned post-credits scene, and Jon Favreau revealed the show was in production.

Where does the show stand now? As it turns out, it may be a much bigger player in the events to come than previously believed.

THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT: SEASON ONE

About a week ago, a Facebook post shared via Reddit revealed multiple production stickers that claimed to be for The Book of Boba Fett. The stickers, made for various departments involved in the production, can be seen below:

Via Flap Jackman

Buccaneer had widely been reported as the production title for The Mandalorian Season Three, but the stickers in question indicated that it may instead be for The Book of Boba Fett - Season One.

Via Flap Jackman

This has now been confirmed, as Boba Fett Fan Club has shared an image of actor Temuera Morrison at a fan event signing autographs, wearing a jacket with the same Buccaneer logo as the Creature Crew sticker:

#SpoilerAlert: BFFC member alilmothman sent us this photo from Celebrity Marketing's April 2021 signing with Temuera Morrison, where you can see he's wearing a #Buccaneer sweatshirt with the same typesetting, aligning with rumored "Creature Crew" graphic. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/M87heRPkMd — Boba Fett Fan Club (@bobafettfanclub) May 23, 2021

WHAT'S THE SCALE OF THE BOBA FETT SERIES?

With Morrison wearing Buccaneer gear confirming the legitimacy of the production stickers, the "Season 1" seen in a few of them insinuates that this could be a multi-season series.

Previous speculation had suggested that this would be a small mini-series, something that would fill the gap between Boba's time on Tatooine from Return of the Jedi to his appearance in The Mandalorian. That all changed when the Mando Season Two post-credits scene showed Fett taking the throne at Jabba's Palace, indicating that the notorious bounty hunter would be going big-time.

The announcement on the official Star Wars website doesn't indicate whether The Book of Boba Fett will be a limited or multi-season series; previous reports fueled the assumption that it would be the former. However, projects such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lando, and Ahsoka being defined as event shows specifically, while Boba Fett was not, is further evidence that the series will be here to stay.

It's been said that the overall storyline started by The Mandalorian won't be concluding until 2027. With six years of time to fill the gap between now and then, and Rangers of the New Republic potentially being canned, there are a great many shows (and maybe movies) on the way that will be building up to the major event teased by Kathleen Kennedy.

The Book of Boba Fett seems to be a big part of that, though how remains unknown.

One thing's for sure: there won't be any shortage of scum and villainy when the bounty hunter's show hits screens.

Cobb Vanth, Migs Mayfeld, and Greef Karga of The Mandalorian are all rumored to be making appearances in the series, as well as Mando himself. The Buccaneer poster shows what appears to be Boba Fett in an updated outfit showing down with several foes, including a Wookie, as Fennec Shand covers his back from a rooftop.

Wookies were rumored to appear in Buccaneer when that show was thought to be The Mandalorian Season 3, but with the latest reveal it's clear that at least one furball will instead be in Boba Fett. Given that the project will undoubtedly feature a great many bounty hunters, it would be no surprise at all if the Wookie in question is Black Krrsantan, who some fans may know from the Doctor Aphra Marvel Comics series.

Just the bare minimum is known about The Book of Boba Fett, but the show looks to be shaping up to something big and unique. Could it go as many as four or five seasons? Only time will tell. Star Wars fans will get a better idea of where things are going when the show launches on Disney+ this December.