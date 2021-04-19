The Mandalorian: Season 3 Rumor Teases Wookie Appearance

It is no secret that the impressive run of The Mandalorian paved the way for new Star Wars shows on the small screen, ultimately launching a new shared universe that is still set within the confines of the Skywalker Saga.

The first two seasons of the Jon Favreau-created series revolved around the planet-hopping adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu, but it looks like the narrative will be drastically different in Season 3 since the runaway pair went their separate ways during last year's finale.

The exact plot details of The Mandalorian Season 3 are still being kept under wraps, but recent rumors revealed that the show will directly tie into the events of another Star Wars project in the form of Temeura Morrison's The Book of Boba Fett. This includes the inclusion of Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, Migs Mayfeld, and Cobb Vanth.

Due to the shared universe model, it is possible that other characters from The Book of Boba Fett will also be featured in The Mandalorian Season 3. While fans speculate about which individuals will appear, a new rumor may have unveiled a huge new addition for the Pedro Pascal-led series.

WELCOME BACK, WOOKIES!

Star Wars

Bespin Bulletin shared in a report that “a Wookie or [a group of] Wookies” will appear in The Mandalorian Season 3.

The outlet revealed that it's unclear if the Wookie is a familiar character from Star Wars lore, or it could only end up as one of the background aliens in a scene.

On a separate note, Bespin Bulletin provided a production update for The Book of Boba Fett.

The outlet unveiled that outdoor production for the Temeura Morrison-led project appears to have wrapped filming because “the sets have since been taken down” at the train yard location in Los Angeles where The Mandalorian filmed its first two seasons.

Despite that, Bespin Bulletin did note that the series might still be shooting scenes at The Volume, but “either way production on Fett is either wrapping soon or already wrapped.”

POSSIBLE CHEWBACCA APPEARANCE IN THE MANDALORIAN?

Wookies have become a staple in the Star Wars universe, and it would make sense for the humanoid aliens to appear in an established show like The Mandalorian.

On a plot level, it is only fitting for the Wookies to be involved in the narrative of The Mandalorian since it creates an opportunity for the show to provide an update on the status of these iconic species after winning the Galactic War in Return of the Jedi.

Of course, the lingering question of Star Wars diehards is the possibility of seeing Chewbacca in The Mandalorian. If the character does appear in the series, Chewbacca's inclusion in the story should be vital in order for it to make narrative sense, which is similar to how Luke Skywalker was integrated into the story of Season 2.

Meanwhile, the production update for The Book of Boba Fett is a significant one since it gives insight into the potential filming timeline for The Mandalorian.

As it stands, Season 3 doesn't have a release timeline yet, but if Boba Fett will be wrapping soon, this could be an indication that cameras will start rolling for The Mandalorian. This development could ultimately lead to the official announcement of a premiere date for Season 3, giving fans a chance to start their countdown clocks for the show's much-anticipated return.

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+ while The Book of Boba Fett will debut in December 2021.