Will Pedro Pascal's Mandalorian Appear In Boba Fett Spin-off? Star Wars Actor Responds

The Book of Boba Fett will bring back Temuera Morrison's legendary bounty hunter for his first solo adventure in the galaxy far, far, away. The show is part of the small screen expansion of the galactic franchise which began with The Mandalorian, and it picks up right after the post-credits scene of the Pedro Pascal-led series.

After suffering from an apparent demise in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Boba Fett made a surprising yet triumphant return in The Mandalorian. At first, fans initially thought that he would serve as an antagonist to the titular bounty hunter, but Season 2 proved that he was an ally, ultimately helping Din Djarin save Grogu from Moff Gideon's forces.

It is unknown if Djarin will return the favor and help Fett in his own adventure, but it was already confirmed that another ally, Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand, will be present in the bounty hunter's takeover of Jabba's underworld reign.

Still, rumors of Djarin's inclusion made the rounds on social media, suggesting that Pascal's Mandalorian would make an appearance.

Now, The Book of Boba Fett's lead star has addressed the rumor.

Will Pedro Pascal Cameo In The Book of Boba Fett?

Star Wars

Boba Fett star Temuera Morrison sat down with GamesRadar to talk about what fans can expect in The Book of Boba Fett.

The Star Wars actor first admitted that he was "blown away" by the public's reaction when the Disney+ spinoff was first announced:

"I was blown away by the [public] reaction – [it] could have gone either way."

When asked if Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin from The Mandalorian would appear in the show, Morrison unveiled that he "can't say anything" about the matter, but he did tease that they have "some wonderful, colorful things to look forward to" in the series:

"I can't say anything, but we have some wonderful, colourful things to look forward to. I don't want to say too much about it because we're all going to go on this journey together. And every little bit of information is pretty precious now."

Alongside the reveal, the outlet also revealed a new still from the series, showing off Morrison's bounty hunter in action:

Total Film

Boba Fett & Mandalorian Team-Up 2.0

Morrison's tight-lipped response about a potential Pedro Pascal sighting in The Book of Boba Fett is understandable since giving it away would be a major spoiler.

Still, the Star Wars actor's comment indicates that the upcoming spinoff will include surprises, but whether or not it includes The Mandalorian's lead star remains unknown.

Based on the show's place in the Star Wars timeline, it would make sense for Din Djarin to be featured at some point in The Book of Boba Fett's storyline. It's possible that Fett would seek the help of Djarin in a potential mission, with the latter saying yes to give back to the former's assistance when saving Grogu.

Given that The Mandalorian showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are involved in the series, Pascal's involvement would be a fitting addition.

It was previously teased that Fett would struggle with the underworld takeover since Favreau pointed out that "he’s not experienced at running a criminal syndicate."

That said, there's a chance that Djarin will give Fett some advice about his new predicament. This is on top of the thrilling action sequences that the pair would end up engaging in whenever Djarin shows up in The Mandalorian spinoff series.

The Book of Boba Fett will premiere on Disney+ on December 29, 2021.