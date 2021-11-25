Star Wars Reveals 4 New Photos From Boba Fett Disney+ Show

After the game-changing events from The Mandalorian Season 2 finale, the next live-action Star Wars series on the way is The Book of Boba Fett.

The series was first teased during the post-credits scene from the Pedro Pascal-led project, and it will revolve around the underworld adventures of Temuera Morrison's titular bounty and his partner, Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand.

The exact plot details of The Book of Boba Fett are still being kept under wraps, but Jon Favreau, who is show's executive producer, confirmed that it will explore the "power vacuum" left by Jabba The Hutt after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. During The Mandalorian's post-credits scene, Fett kills Bib Fortuna to gain control of the underworld throne, meaning that he also has the keys to grow his own criminal empire in the galaxy far, far, away.

The Book of Boba Fett's premiere is inching closer, so marketing has been ramping up in the past weeks. Most recently, new images from the series were unveiled to anticipate its upcoming release.

Boba Fett Takes the Disney+ Spotlight

Empire officially revealed a new batch of stills from The Book of Boba Fett, showcasing a fresh look at the hit Star Wars series and its lead characters.

Temuera Morrison's titular bounty hunter appears to be mapping out a plan with Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand in this official image from the series.

Fennec Shand is ready to strike in the middle of town on Tattooine:

Boba Fett seems to be creating a deal with Jennifer Beal's unnamed alien character within the galactic underworld:

The Book of Boba Fett executive producer Jon Favreau, who is also The Mandalorian's showrunner, oversees the behind-the-scenes development of the upcoming Star Wars series:

The Powerful Bond Between Boba Fett & Fennec Shand

The Book of Boba Fett is set to tackle the intriguing dynamic between Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, and this latest batch of stills provides a preview of that plot point.

The Mandalorian showed that the bounty hunting pair has mutual respect for one another combined with a powerful bond. As they seemingly achieved their goal of underworld takeover at the end of the show's second season, The Book of Boba Fett seems poised to test their partnership in a whole new way.

Many would agree that a betrayal is unlikely, especially after The Mandalorian established their strong dynamic. Still, the different enemies from the underworld could use a wide array of tactics to disrupt their bond.

Despite that, it's worth pointing out that the combined might of Fett and Shand would be difficult to overcome, especially after the trailer showed that the former is back to his violent lifestyle.

On a separate note, the image showcasing Jon Favreau's presence on the set of The Book of Boba Fett proves that he has a hands-on approach to the series, mirroring his work ethic for The Mandalorian. In many ways, this essentially cements Favreau's passion for the project.

The Book of Boba Fett is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 29, 2021.