Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett Season 1 Has Fewer Episodes Than Expected

The Book of Boba Fett will continue the story of Temuera Morrison's titular bounty hunter after his epic return in The Mandalorian Season 2. Developed by The Mandalorian showrunners Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and director Robert Rodriguez, the upcoming Star Wars series will pick up right after the post-credits scene of the aforementioned show, exploring Boba Fett's takeover of the galactic underworld alongside Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand.

Marketing for the crime-themed series is well underway as it inches closer to its December release. The first trailer gave fans a preview of the show's hard-hitting action as well as the challenges that Fett and Shand will need to overcome during the aftermath of the Hutt regime.

Favreau also shared exciting details about The Book of Boba Fett, with him teasing that Morrison's character will utilize his "barbarian mode" at some point in the narrative.

Now, to anticipate its upcoming release, the official episode count has been unveiled.

How Many Episodes Is Book of Boba Fett?

Star Wars officially confirmed that The Book of Boba Fett will have seven (7) episodes during its debut season in an official Tweet:

"Witness the rise of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand in one month. The Book of BobaFett, a seven-episode Original Series, begins December 29 on Disney+. #TheBookOfBobaFett"

This episode count is one installment shorter than The Mandalorian since the Pedro Pascal-led series had eight episodes each during its first two seasons.

By the Numbers: The Book of Boba Fett's Episode Count

The Book of Boba Fett's seven-episode count likely suggests that its debut season will have fewer filler episodes, meaning that its narrative could focus more on the titular character and his underworld partner.

Recent new footage of the Star Wars series showed flashback scenes involving Fett before the events of The Mandalorian. The first batch of episodes could explore how he survived the events of Return of the Jedi.

The Book of Boba Fett allows Lucasfilm to finally give much-needed answers about how the galaxy’s most feared bounty hunter escaped the Sarlacc Pit as well as his adventures in-between Return of the Jedi and The Mandalorian.

It’s possible that the first few episodes of the series will focus more on the flashbacks, ultimately leading to Fett's takeover of Jabba’s Palace. On the flip side, there’s also a chance that some of the flashbacks will be seamlessly shown throughout every episode, potentially aligning them with the character’s aforementioned struggles.

The Book of Boba Fett is shaping up to be a thrilling affair for the titular character, and it will be interesting to find out how this seven-part chapter will change him when he crosses over with other Star Wars characters in the future.

The Book of Boba Fett is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 29, 2021.