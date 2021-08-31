Star Wars Rumored to Change Name of The Mandalorian After Season 4

Star Wars fans are eagerly awaiting the December debut of The Book of Boba Fett, the first of several promised spin-off series that will stand alongside the hit The Mandalorian. Boba Fett (played by Temeura Morrison) has been a fan-favorite character for decades, and his return to the Star Wars universe has been met with a ton of excitement from fans.

That doesn't mean that everyone has forgotten about the man who started it all: Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, the Mandalorian himself. While the production of Season 3 is starting up, there's a lot of eager anticipation about what the Beskar-armored hero will be up to now that Grogu is training with Master Luke Skywalker.

While it's known that the show and spin-off series like Ahsoka will work together to tell a larger narrative, it's not entirely clear what that narrative is going to be this early in the game.

Some new rumors are, however, indicating that the flagship series may undergo a name change as part of the evolving story.

THE MANDALORIAN GETTING A NEW TITLE

According to Jordan Maison. editor-in-chief of Cinelinx, on Twitter, The Mandalorian may be receiving a new title after its fourth season to better reflect the evolving story.

According to Maison, "there's an "end" planned" for the series, after which it will "morph into a "new" show that sticks with the characters/time period, but under a new name."

Giving an example of a possible change, Maison suggested a scenario where—following a major story point—"the show changes to "The Mandalore" or something instead of "The Mandalorian."

While there have been rumors that the show would end after its third season, Maison wrote that "doesn't sound quite right." Rather, "they're going balls to the wall and upping the scale on Season 3."

COULD THE MANDALORIAN BECOME MAND'ALOR?

It makes a lot of sense for the show to change names as the narrative ramps up. When the series began, The Mandalorian referred to its faceless lead, a character who was almost more a suit of armor than a person. As the show has evolved, though, so has Din Djarin, and the man who took off his helmet for Grogu in the Season 2 finale is an extremely different one than the one who set out bounty hunting in the opening of Season 1.

There's also the point that Din now wields the Darksaber, and with it, potentially has a claim to the title of Mand'alor/Mandalore that Katee Sackhoff's Bo Katan Kryze has sought to regain. It's quite likely that Season 3 will feature Bo Katan's war to retake the Mandalorian homeworld, and drama is sure to ensue between her and Din regarding his possession of the Darksaber.

While Bo Katan was introduced into the series as "the Heiress," there may be a subversion of expectations coming that will see Din take the throne as the new Mandalore. If that happens, then it'd be a good reason to rebrand the show, perhaps using Djarin's new title. Bo-Katan may still end up on the throne, and Din may receive some other promotion for his service in helping her get there, which may also serve as a rebranded name.

The point of all this is to say that when the series began, The Mandalorian referred to a faceless mercenary. If—and more likely when—Din becomes more of a hero, the show's title should evolve to reflect that, and it seems it will if these rumors are to be believed.

Season 3 is still a ways off, so fans looking for more Star Wars action will have to await the December release of The Book of Boba Fett, only on Disney+.