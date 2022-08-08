Star Wars Reveals When New Disney+ Announcements Are Coming

The year 2022 has been huge for Star Wars in terms of content due to The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi. But the best part is that it's not over yet! Lucasfilm's next live-action project is the 12-episode Season 1 of Andor starring Diego Luna, which is expected to be followed by the animated anthology Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi and Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Still, despite this bounty of new content, fans still have questions about 2023's upcoming Disney+ slate, especially since no Star Wars films are on the immediate horizon.

But 2022 isn't just a huge year for new shows and premieres, it's also a massive year for announcements. And now, on the heels of May's Star Wars Celebration and July's San Diego Comic-Con, Lucasfilm just revealed when fans can expect the next round of reveals ahead of Disney's D23 Expo in September.

When to Expect New Star Wars Disney+ Announcements

Star Wars

Earlier today, the official Star Wars Twitter account posted a new promo for Disney+ Day on September 8, suggesting that fans can expect Star Wars-related announcements during this now-annual event.

In the Tweet, Star Wars teased "epic events, premieres, surprises, and so much more:"

"1 MORE MONTH until #DisneyPlusDay! Prepare for a day filled with epic events, premieres, surprises, and so much more."

Disney+

The first-ever Disney+ Day was held last year on November 12 to commemorate the streamer's second anniversary. However, despite how heavily Disney promoted the event, it was largely met with disappointment given the lack of significant news and footage.

For 2022, Disney+ Day has been moved to September 8, which happens to be the day before the start of the D23 Expo.

Will Star Wars Own 2022 Disney+ Day?

Due to Disney+ Day's lackluster reception in 2021, it would seem that Disney will want to improve the event for this year.

Unfortunately, bundling it with D23 suggests that Disney is playing it safe and may not have enough news to support two separate events.

If so, and to help make the day worthwhile, it looks like Disney+ Day may be reserved for the bulk of news from that galaxy far, far away. After all, Lucasfilm doesn't have a promoted, designed panel at D23 like Marvel Studios does.

And, since Star Wars is unlikely to have a confirmed film to discuss, it would make sense for Lucasfilm to own the day that celebrates streaming.

The question, of course, is what Star Wars means by "epic events, premieres" and "surprises"?

Are fans getting early looks at Tales of Jedi or The Bad Batch ahead of their respective release dates? Also, since Andor was originally supposed to premiere before Disney+ Day, will audiences get a new or extended look at the upcoming series?

It will certainly be interesting to see how Disney handles the second year of this event in conjunction with D23 and if its potential focus on Star Wars will live up to the hype.

Disney+ Day arrives on September 8.