Mark Hamill, Rosario Dawson & More Highlighted for Book of Boba Fett Awards Campaign

While The Book of Boba Fett didn't quite reach the same highs as its live-action Star Wars companion in The Mandalorian, it still managed to hit plenty of exciting plot points across its seven-episode run. From bringing back Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, even touching on Mando's story alongside Boba Fett and Fennec Shand's adventure, the new show became a success for Disney.

Now that Summer 2022 is approaching, the time has come for Disney and Lucasfilm to campaign for The Book of Boba Fett's run on the awards circuit, which will officially get underway in just a few months. With The Mandalorian having become a hit at the Emmy Awards for the past two years, earning more than a dozen wins since 2020, Lucasfilm hopes for a similar run of success with Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen's solo series.

While opinions on Boba Fett's Disney+ premiere didn't quite live up to expectations, Lucasfilm's reemergence into the spotlight thanks to its additions to the streaming world is still huge for the company. Now, with awards season drawing nearer, the studio is putting forth its best effort to give Star Wars' second live-action Disney+ series a chance at some awards recognition.

Boba Fett Begins Awards Campaign

Disney officially started the awards campaign for The Book of Boba Fett ahead of the 2022 Emmy Awards. The studio submitted dozens of names in 26 different categories, which included producers, directors, writers, actors, and almost every behind-the-scenes crew member involved with the show.

Show creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni led the pack alongside directors Robert Rodriguez and Bryce Dallas Howard. Co-stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen are also considered for best lead actor and actress, respectively.

Additionally, Mark Hamill and Rosario Dawson found themselves in consideration in the guest actor category for their respective roles as Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano.

The full list of nominees can be seen below:

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Temuera Morrison

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Ming-Na Wen

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Carey Jones

Matt Berry

David Pasquesi

Jordan Bolger

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Beals

Sophie Thatcher

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Mark Hamill

Pedro Pascal

Timothy Olyphant

Stephen "Thundercat" Bruner

Danny Trejo

Stephen Root

GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Rosario Dawson

Amy Sedaris

Emily Swallow

CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

Corey Burton (Voice of Cad Bane)

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Executive Producer - Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson

- Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson Co-Executive Producer - Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, Carrie Beck

DIRECTOR

Robert Rodriguez (101/103/107)

Steph Green (102)

Kevin Tancharoen (104)

Bryce Dallas Howard (105)

Dave Filoni (106)

CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

David Klein, ASC (101/103/105/106/107)

Dean Cundey, ASC (102/104)

Paul Hughen, ASC (103)

PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

Andrew L. Jones, Production Designer

Doug Chiang, Production Designer

David Lazan, Supervising Art Director

Amanda Serino, Set Decorator

CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Sarah Halley Finn, CSA

PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING

Maria Sandoval, Hair Designer

Ashleigh Childers, Key Hairstylist

Tiphanie Baum, Hairstylist

Karen Zanki, Hairstylist

PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

Sabrina Wilson, Key Makeup Artist and team

PROSTHETIC MAKEUP FOR A SERIES, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Brian Sipe and team

FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer

Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor

Areayl Cooper, Assistant Costume Designer

MAIN TITLE DESIGN

Doug Chiang

Garson Yu

Gregory Jones

MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

Ludwig Göransson

​​​​​​​Joseph Shirley

SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Jeff Seibenick (101/104)

Dylan Firshein (102/105)

Andrew S. Eisen, ACE (103/107)

​​​​​​​Dana E. Glauberman, ACE (106)

SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Supervising Sound Editor - Matthew Wood, Bonnie Wild

Sound Editor - David Acord, Angela Ang, Ryan Cota, Benjamin A. Burtt, David Collins, Alyssa Nevarez

Foley Artist -Margie O'Malley, Andrea Gard, Sean England

Music Editor - Stephanie McNally

SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Re-Recording Mixer - Bonnie Wild, Scott R. Lewis, Juan Peralta, Shawn Holden

ADR Mixer - Louis M. Kane

Foley Mixer - Jason Butler, Richard Duarte

Scoring Mixer -Alan Meyerson

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON OR A MOVIE

Visual Effects Supervisor - Richard Bluff, Abbigail Keller

Animation Supervisor - Paul Kavanagh

Associate Visual Effects Supervisor - Cameron Neilson

Special Effects Supervisor - Scott Fisher

Legacy Effects Supervisor - John Rosengrant

ILM Visual Effects Supervisor - Enrico Damm

Image Engine Visual Effects Supervisor - Robin Hackl

Virtual Art Department Visualization Supervisor - Landis Fields

STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

JJ Dashnaw

STUNT PERFORMANCE

JJ Dashnaw

Lateef Crowder

Joanna Bennett

Paul Darnell

WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Jon Favreau (101 – 107)

Dave Filoni (106)

Hamill, Dawson, & Mando Crew Highlighted

Lucasfilm is certainly hoping for another round of hardware behind The Book of Boba Fett's efforts on Disney+, although it's unclear how successful that campaign will be in the end.

While the show didn't live up to its predecessor in terms of story and fan reception, Boba Fett may have a chance at winning more of the technical awards the way WandaVision did for the MCU. It hasn't shown up in most of the major news outlets' predictions for potential winners in the bigger categories, but that doesn't mean it will be shut out entirely.

Ludwig Göransson delivered another highly-praised score after his award-winning work on The Mandalorian, likely giving him a good chance at more Emmys hardware from his musical efforts on Star Wars' next outing. Mark Hamill and Rosario Dawson also have a chance at more recognition thanks to how much praise they received after their inclusions in Boba Fett, hopefully leading to more official recognition once the Emmys arrive.

No matter what happens for this new show, Lucasfilm and Disney are putting their best foot forward with regard to making sure its cast and crew receive any kind of top-notch accolade possible, especially after breaking viewership records for the company.

All seven episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are now available to stream on Disney+.