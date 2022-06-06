Mark Hamill, Rosario Dawson & More Highlighted for Book of Boba Fett Awards Campaign

While The Book of Boba Fett didn't quite reach the same highs as its live-action Star Wars companion in The Mandalorian, it still managed to hit plenty of exciting plot points across its seven-episode run. From bringing back Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, even touching on Mando's story alongside Boba Fett and Fennec Shand's adventure, the new show became a success for Disney.
Now that Summer 2022 is approaching, the time has come for Disney and Lucasfilm to campaign for The Book of Boba Fett's run on the awards circuit, which will officially get underway in just a few months. With The Mandalorian having become a hit at the Emmy Awards for the past two years, earning more than a dozen wins since 2020, Lucasfilm hopes for a similar run of success with Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen's solo series.
While opinions on Boba Fett's Disney+ premiere didn't quite live up to expectations, Lucasfilm's reemergence into the spotlight thanks to its additions to the streaming world is still huge for the company. Now, with awards season drawing nearer, the studio is putting forth its best effort to give Star Wars' second live-action Disney+ series a chance at some awards recognition.
Boba Fett Begins Awards Campaign
Disney officially started the awards campaign for The Book of Boba Fett ahead of the 2022 Emmy Awards. The studio submitted dozens of names in 26 different categories, which included producers, directors, writers, actors, and almost every behind-the-scenes crew member involved with the show.
Show creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni led the pack alongside directors Robert Rodriguez and Bryce Dallas Howard. Co-stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen are also considered for best lead actor and actress, respectively.
Additionally, Mark Hamill and Rosario Dawson found themselves in consideration in the guest actor category for their respective roles as Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano.
The full list of nominees can be seen below:
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Temuera Morrison
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Ming-Na Wen
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Carey Jones
- Matt Berry
- David Pasquesi
- Jordan Bolger
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Jennifer Beals
- Sophie Thatcher
GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Mark Hamill
- Pedro Pascal
- Timothy Olyphant
- Stephen "Thundercat" Bruner
- Danny Trejo
- Stephen Root
GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Rosario Dawson
- Amy Sedaris
- Emily Swallow
CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE
- Corey Burton (Voice of Cad Bane)
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
- Executive Producer - Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson
- Co-Executive Producer - Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, Carrie Beck
DIRECTOR
- Robert Rodriguez (101/103/107)
- Steph Green (102)
- Kevin Tancharoen (104)
- Bryce Dallas Howard (105)
- Dave Filoni (106)
CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
- David Klein, ASC (101/103/105/106/107)
- Dean Cundey, ASC (102/104)
- Paul Hughen, ASC (103)
PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)
- Andrew L. Jones, Production Designer
- Doug Chiang, Production Designer
- David Lazan, Supervising Art Director
- Amanda Serino, Set Decorator
CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
- Sarah Halley Finn, CSA
PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING
- Maria Sandoval, Hair Designer
- Ashleigh Childers, Key Hairstylist
- Tiphanie Baum, Hairstylist
- Karen Zanki, Hairstylist
PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)
- Sabrina Wilson, Key Makeup Artist and team
PROSTHETIC MAKEUP FOR A SERIES, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
- Brian Sipe and team
FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES
- Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer
- Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor
- Areayl Cooper, Assistant Costume Designer
MAIN TITLE DESIGN
- Doug Chiang
- Garson Yu
- Gregory Jones
MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
- Ludwig Göransson
- Joseph Shirley
SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
- Jeff Seibenick (101/104)
- Dylan Firshein (102/105)
- Andrew S. Eisen, ACE (103/107)
- Dana E. Glauberman, ACE (106)
SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
- Supervising Sound Editor - Matthew Wood, Bonnie Wild
- Sound Editor - David Acord, Angela Ang, Ryan Cota, Benjamin A. Burtt, David Collins, Alyssa Nevarez
- Foley Artist -Margie O'Malley, Andrea Gard, Sean England
- Music Editor - Stephanie McNally
SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
- Re-Recording Mixer - Bonnie Wild, Scott R. Lewis, Juan Peralta, Shawn Holden
- ADR Mixer - Louis M. Kane
- Foley Mixer - Jason Butler, Richard Duarte
- Scoring Mixer -Alan Meyerson
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON OR A MOVIE
- Visual Effects Supervisor - Richard Bluff, Abbigail Keller
- Animation Supervisor - Paul Kavanagh
- Associate Visual Effects Supervisor - Cameron Neilson
- Special Effects Supervisor - Scott Fisher
- Legacy Effects Supervisor - John Rosengrant
- ILM Visual Effects Supervisor - Enrico Damm
- Image Engine Visual Effects Supervisor - Robin Hackl
- Virtual Art Department Visualization Supervisor - Landis Fields
STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
- JJ Dashnaw
STUNT PERFORMANCE
- JJ Dashnaw
- Lateef Crowder
- Joanna Bennett
- Paul Darnell
WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
- Jon Favreau (101 – 107)
- Dave Filoni (106)
Hamill, Dawson, & Mando Crew Highlighted
Lucasfilm is certainly hoping for another round of hardware behind The Book of Boba Fett's efforts on Disney+, although it's unclear how successful that campaign will be in the end.
While the show didn't live up to its predecessor in terms of story and fan reception, Boba Fett may have a chance at winning more of the technical awards the way WandaVision did for the MCU. It hasn't shown up in most of the major news outlets' predictions for potential winners in the bigger categories, but that doesn't mean it will be shut out entirely.
Ludwig Göransson delivered another highly-praised score after his award-winning work on The Mandalorian, likely giving him a good chance at more Emmys hardware from his musical efforts on Star Wars' next outing. Mark Hamill and Rosario Dawson also have a chance at more recognition thanks to how much praise they received after their inclusions in Boba Fett, hopefully leading to more official recognition once the Emmys arrive.
No matter what happens for this new show, Lucasfilm and Disney are putting their best foot forward with regard to making sure its cast and crew receive any kind of top-notch accolade possible, especially after breaking viewership records for the company.
All seven episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are now available to stream on Disney+.