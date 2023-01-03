Star Wars Producer Addresses Boba Fett Return Possibilities in The Bad Batch (Exclusive)

In an exclusive interview, a Star Wars: The Bad Batch producer addressed the interest in Omega meeting her brother, Boba Fett.

While it's true that the prequel-era Republic Clones are all brothers and even refer to each other as such, Season 1 of The Bad Batch confirmed that two particular Clones are different from the rest: Omega and Boba Fett.

In 2002's Attack of the Clones, audiences discovered that Boba Fett was a pure genetic replication of Jango Fett and raised as the bounty hunter's son.

But he wasn't the only one.

Just like Boba, The Bad Batch's Omega is also an unmodified Clone, making the two Kaminoans brother and sister.

Due to this reveal, and the fact that the Star Wars Disney+ series love a good cameo, a Boba Fett and Omega crossover seems inevitable. The question now is when.

Star Wars Producer on Omega & Boba Fett Crossover

In an exclusive interview with The Direct, Star Wars: The Bad Batch producer Jennifer Corbett commented on the Omega and Boba Fett's connection, and hopes for the two to cross paths, saying, "I think a lot of people want that:"

“I think a lot of people want that because they are brother and sister but it’s important for her, at this point in her life, and where her journey is - she’s at a very different place than where Boba is right now."

Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series showed just how different their paths have been thus far.

While Omega was being raised at Tipoca City as Nala Se's assistant, Boba was grappling with the loss of his father and becoming a bounty hunter in his own right.

Now, at the time of The Bad Batch, Boba is largely on his own while Omega has found a family with multiple father figures; and according to Corbett, its those "interactions with her found family" that they wanted to explore for now:

"So we just really wanted to focus on her growth and her interactions with her found family versus the trajectory that Boba’s currently on. But, you know, never say never.”

Does Boba Know About Omega?

Even though it sounds like a Fett family reunion is a ways off, both The Bad Batch and The Book of Boba Fett have centered on the theme of family, despite taking place decades apart on the Star Wars timeline.

In addition, Season 1 of The Bad Batch teased Omega's genetic makeup as something the Empire may want; and if the Imperials discover that she has a brother, that could set the stage for a Boba Fett cameo.

While as Corbett said, "Never say never," the events of The Book of Boba Fett suggest that the two haven't met. And, if they did, they didn't stay in touch or were kept in the dark as to their background.

Just how that Lucasfilm will fulfill that particular plotline will be interesting to see.

But in the meantime, giving Omega her own journey and making her a memorable character in her own right is probably for the best.

Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, January 4 on Disney+.