The producers behind The Bad Batch Season 3 spoke about how the final set of episodes will be different than what came before.

The end of Season 2 brought some big changes to the show's landscape. Original team member Tech tragically fell to his death. Then, Omega was kidnapped by Dr. Hemlock to Mount Tantiss, where Crosshair was also being held prisoner.

[ The Bad Batch Season 3 Releases First Official Clip ]

The Bad Batch Season 3's Team Dynamic

Star Wars

In an exclusive interview with The Direct’s Russ Milheim, The Batch Bad’s Jennifer Corbett (Head Writer) and Brad Rau (Supervising Director) spoke about how Season 3 will change things up for its final set of episodes.

At the end of Season 2, one of the squad's core members, Tech, tragically perished during a botched mission.

Corbett pointed out how Tech “has always been the character that has kept the squad going,” and now, the whole team is grappling with what it means to exist without him:

“The whole squad has changed since the end of Season 2. Tech has always been the character that has kept the squad going and was able to solve a lot of problems for them. And now that he's gone, not only are they dealing with his loss, but also what it means for how they work as a team. And, throughout the season, his absence is definitely felt in what they're doing.”

Going into Season 3, another key element is a brand-new dynamic being introduced between Crosshair and Omega, two characters who have barely interacted.

Their dynamic is “one of [their] favorites,” admitted Rau, who also shared that writing those two opposite characters together was “as fun as [they] thought [it would be]:”

“Yeah, I mean, it's one of our favorites as well. And Dee [Bradley Baker] and Michelle [Ang], who voiced the characters. They took to that relationship that we haven't seen in the first two seasons at all. They've not had an opportunity to hardly share any screen time. We were just talking about it earlier; the way, Jen, that you wrote the first episode of Season 3 is the first [time] you hear Crosshair say Omega's name... That's how little time they've spent together. So it was, I wouldn't say, surprising, but as fun as we thought to have those two very opposite characters together.”

As for what the biggest challenge going into the last season was, Corbett noted that for her, it was getting the series finale right:

“I would say the biggest challenge, just from a personal standpoint is the finale because it's the last content for the show and wanting to make sure that we were balancing the action, the emotion, the heart, in a fitting way. So, because it, again, it's the sign-off. That, for me, was the most challenging part. But I'm very happy with how it turned out.”

Rau jumped in to say how “[they] were just excited that [they] could wrap this show up the way that [they] wanted.”

When asked if there was anything in particular this season that they did that they’ve always wanted to do, Corbett cryptically teased that goals were achieved:

“Yes, but it's ah--I don't want to spoil anything. There are definitely things that happened later on that I was hoping for. And I'll be as cryptic as that.”

“It’s pretty awesome,” Rau added.

[ Star Wars Producers Tease More Asajj Ventress Appearances After The Bad Batch (Exclusive) ]

What Plot Holes Does The Bad Batch Have To Resolve?

The final season of The Bad Batch has a lot to deal with, no doubt.

The most pressing matter is reuniting the team, which, given the circumstances, could also include putting Crosshair back into the mix. That group dynamic will be interesting.

Then there’s the pressing matter of what happened to all the clones by the time of Star Wars: Rebels. The Bad Batch has already explored how their ranks were slowly phased out, but there is more to learn.

Another big point to see come to fruition is the show’s setup for Palpatine’s cloning antics, as seen in Rise of Skywalker and built up by The Mandalorian.

That’s only a few points on a much longer list. Hopefully, The Bad Batch Season 3 will be more than up to the task.

New episodes of The Bad Batch hit Disney+ on Wednesdays.