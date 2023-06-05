Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Casts Doubt on Season 2 Return (Exclusive)

A leading star of Obi-Wan Kenobi just cast some doubt on their theoretical return for a possible Season 2 of the show.

Despite a lukewarm reception to the series when it concluded, many fans are still hopeful Kenobi will get a continuation on Disney+. Director Deborah Chow recently stated that she would “never say never” when it comes to doing more.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy shared that a second season is “not in active development,” but she didn’t rule out the possibility for the future.

No Leia Organa for a Hypothetical Season 2?

Star Wars

In an exclusive conversation with The Direct’s Russ Milheim, The Boogeyman and Obi-Wan Kenobi star Vivien Lyra Blair cast doubt on her possible return as a young Leia Organa in a second season of her Star Wars Disney+ series.

The actress noted that “a lot of people” have asked her about a second season, something “Ewan [McGregor] is just begging to do:”

“Well, I think a lot of people are asking me, 'Will we get a second season of 'Obi-Wan'?' And I honestly, I think it’s very much a possibility because Ewan [McGregor] is just begging to do another one. He’s really excited.”

Star Wars

Blair admitted that she “would love to,” but she “[doesn’t] see how [Leia] would fit into it. Alternately, Blair expressed hope that a Leia-focused spin-off show set on Alderaan could be developed:

“... And I think I would love to, but I was saying like, I don’t see how I would fit into it, because it’s very implied that she doesn’t see him again until she asked for help in the fourth movie, 'A New Hope.' And so, I think it’s kind of like, how would I fit into that? And so we’re kind of hoping for my own show there. We’re kind of thinking it could be fun to do a show of Leia on Alderaan. And I really hope something like that could work out.”

Giving Vivien Lyra Blair Her Own Series

Vivien Lyra Blair has a great point—the story, as told in franchise canon, strongly alludes that Leia Organa doesn’t see Obi-Wan Kenobi again until the events of Star Wars: A New Hope.

If a Season 2 releases, it’s hard to see where Leia would fit in. It would likely focus more on Reva and her dangling Inquisitor plot thread.

However, there’s plenty Lucasfilm could do if they gave Leia her own series. There’s lots of time before the character shows up in A New Hope, and she’s known to keep herself busy, so the possible adventures in that time span are plentiful.

Maybe the show could even focus on Leia at different points in her life; as a kid, teen, young adult, etc. Though, given how Solo performed, the thought of recasting an adult Leia might be too scary for the company.

They could always use the same technology they did for Luke Skywalker in The Book of Boba Fett.

At the very least, Vivien Lyra Blair seems more than up to the task of playing more Leia if ever given the opportunity.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+.