Sirens Confirms What Happened to Ethan In Netflix Series Finale

Netflix's new psychological thriller, Sirens, left the fate of Ethan Corbin III (Glenn Howerton) in question after he suddenly vanished in Port Haven. Sirens is a five-episode limited series that tells the story of two estranged sisters, Simone (played by Supergirl star Milly Alcock) and Devon (Meghann Fahy), trying to reconnect during one lavish weekend at Michaela Kell's (Julianne Moore) lavish island estate.

In the series, Simone serves as Michaela's loyal assistant, who is in a secret relationship with her wealthy neighbor, Ethan. He is also the best friend of Michaela's husband, Peter (played by one-time MCU guest star Kevin Bacon). As someone known as a well-sought-after bachelor, meeting Simone changed Ethan for the better, leading him to fall in love with her and ponder marrying her.

However, it all changed when Michaela learned about Simone and Ethan's secret relationship.

What Happened to Ethan In Sirens?

Netflix

After Michaela (aka Kiki) was made aware of the truth behind Simone and Ethan's steamy relationship, she orchestrated a way to wake her assistant up and realize that she wasn't really in love with Ethan. Instead, she believed Simone was only after Ethan's money and not genuine happiness.

To help Simone overcome her own demons, Kiki offered her a job leading her foundation in New York. This would help Simone grow and avoid suffering the same fate as she did when she married her billionaire husband, Peter (it turns out that she isn't really happy with Peter). Simone accepted the job, prompting her to realize she did not need Ethan. This means Kiki's plan worked and she cemented the fact that she genuinely cared for her.

However, when Simone tried to break up with Ethan, he was nowhere to be found on the island, leaving viewers to wonder if he had been killed.

Is Ethan Dead In Sirens?

Netflix

While Ethan was mysteriously absent midway through Sirens' five-episode run, the finale confirmed that the character was not dead. Instead, he went away for a few days to go to Buffalo, New York, to get Simone's father and bring him to Port Haven.

Ethan did all of this to receive Simone's father's blessing because he wanted to marry her, indicating that he had fallen deeply in love with her. However, Simone wanted none of it because Ethan went over the line, as she did not consult her about his actions.

It was also worth noting that Simone had an estranged relationship with her father, and she did not want to see him because she felt neglected in their relationship. She blamed her father for all the trauma that she had to endure in foster care, which is why she was mad at Devon for bringing up the topic of helping their father (this is why Devon ended up in Port Haven in the first place).

This was the final straw for Simone to break up with Ethan, leading to a drastic fallout between the pair.

Did Kiki Kill Ethan In Sirens?

Netflix

Although Kiki was a manipulative woman, she only wanted the best for Simone, acting as her mentor throughout Sirens. This led many viewers to believe that she could find a way to kill Ethan to free Simone from his clutches, mainly due to her vast connections and influence within Port Haven.

However, Kiki had nothing to do with Ethan's future anymore because she had her own problems to deal with. She was investigating a potential affair involving her husband, Peter.

The breakup sent Ethan into a downward spiral because he couldn't believe Simone had broken up with her, although he was rich and handsome (a typical downfall of an egoistic person). As a result, Ethan tried to win her back, but it went sideways.

A drunken Ethan confronted Simone outside the Cliff House. She tried to save him, but he went off balance and fell off the cliff. To be clear, Simone had nothing to do with Ethan falling off a cliff, and it was his own doing, mainly due to being drunk and his inflated ego.

Sirens Episode 5 (the finale) confirmed that Ethan survived, but he broke both of his legs. He blamed Simone for his current predicament, but Peter swooped in to save her from his wrath.

While Ethan branded Simone as a monster in Sirens, it was clear that his egotistical personality proved to be his downfall from the start.