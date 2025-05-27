Sirens Showrunner Explains Why It's Called 'Sirens'

Sirens showrunner Molly Smith Metzler explained the meaning behind the title of the Netflix romance drama series. Sirens follows the story of Devon (Meghann Fahy) as she tries to lure her estranged sister Simone (portrayed by DCU's Supergirl actress Milly Alcock) back to Buffalo, New York, to help her with their sick father. However, Devon is shocked to learn that Simone has changed because she now works as a dedicated assistant to a billionaire's wife, Michaela Kells (Julianne Moore), on a luxurious island called Port Haven.

Throughout its five-episode limited run on Netflix, Sirens showcases many twists and turns, such as the unique dynamic between Simone and Michaela, the ongoing sisterly conflict between Devon and Simone, and the sudden disappearance of Simone's lover, Ethan Corbin (Glenn Howerton).

Amid all the chaos, the show's title, Sirens, has a deeper meaning than fans realize, which includes ties to Greek mythology and an inside joke between the two sisters.

Why Netflix's Sirens Show Is Called 'Sirens'

In Sirens, Devon and Simone have an in-world SOS signal that only they understand, and it's intentionally called "Sirens." This is the text Devon sent to Simone before deciding to head to her lavish workplace. But still, as the series progresses, Sirens has slowly peeled back to its ties to the larger Greek mythology.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Sirens director Nicole Kassell talked about the meaning behind Sirens, confirming its Greek mythology origins and how it shows the idea of beautiful women that "draws sailors to their crash on the rocks and their death:"

"I think that for me, kind of metaphorically, it’s exactly that of the Greek mythology and the idea of beautiful women having a beautiful song that draws sailors to their crash on the rocks and their death, their demise. I hope people are asking themselves, are these women actually the sirens or are the men the sirens?"

Kassell also pointed out that it also ties back to the original "SOS call between the sisters," and the fact that Simone rejected it, essentially, kickstarts the show's story:

"It is definitely also a reference to this SOS call between the sisters that in our mind, they established when Simone was a little girl. If ever she needed anything, [she could] just text Devon that and she’d be right there. And as they got older, it became something that went both ways, and Simone not heeding the call is what triggers the whole weekend’s events."

In Greek mythology, Sirens, who are half-bird and half-woman, are dangerous creatures who use their enchanting voices to lure sailors to their deaths. This is a solid reference to the danger that looms in Port Haven, mainly due to Michaela's unpredictability and manipulative nature (as a main siren) that pushed Devon and Simone's sisterly bond to the edge.

While Devon and Simone didn't die in the series, Simone's choice in the end to marry Peter Kells (Kevin Bacon) and outsmart Michaela to become the new Mrs. Kells essentially killed her connection to both her sister and former mentor.

In a separate interview with Variety, Sirens showrunner Molly Smith Metzler shared her thoughts about the true meaning of the show's title, noting that it calls back to Devon and Simone's code word, which means "the ultimate 911, drop everything, I need you:"

"These sisters have a code word — in the play, it’s “Elemeno Pea,” which is the name of the play, and there’s a whole story behind why that’s the code word. In the show, 'Sirens' being their code word, it’s the ultimate '911, drop everything, I need you.'"

As for its connections to Greek mythology, Metzler loved the title to have a "beautiful double-meaning" that makes viewers think about what Sirens truly means:

"When I was writing the Greek mythology element and naming the show 'Sirens,' in the script, I had them text each other the sirens emoji. It came from a subconscious place — maybe instead of the emoji, it’s the word “sirens,” and then we get to have this beautiful double-meaning. That never happens as a writer, but it just coalesced and landed in my lap."

Speaking with The Wrap, Metzler shared that the title only came to her when she was studying Greek mythology at school, with her being fascinated by the story of these enchanting creatures:

"That’s the story from the sailors’ point of view — We don’t actually know why the sirens are singing … we don’t know their story ever — It’s never told."

In the series, Devon, Simone, and Michaela are called (and sometimes become) monsters at some point in the story, with Sirens pushing them to each of their respective limits.

Devon was infuriated that Simone didn't want to help her with her father. Michaela is described as a monster because of her controlling nature over Simone and her husband, while Simone becomes one in the end after she outright steals Peter from her boss.

Still, Metzler questioned if calling them monsters is valid:

"All three of them are called a monster at different points, in different ways. Why? And is that fair? Why do we villainize certain women in certain positions in our culture?"

Why Sirens Is The Perfect Title for the New Netflix Series

Netflix

As a title, Sirens represented the interesting overplay among the three main characters, which was more than just the emergency code word that the show established between the DeWitt sisters.

The show's five-episode run dug deep into themes of temptation, power, and manipulation that changed Devon, Simone, and Michaela in ways that made them become a representation of the creatures known as sirens at different points of the series.

While Simone ended up at the top of the hierarchy in the end by successfully ending up with a wealthy billionaire like Peter Kells, she killed any future hopes of reuniting with Devon and Michaela due to her decision, meaning that her relationship with them served as a major casualty in the end (echoing the true nature of the sirens in Greek mythology where it leads to a death of something one way or another).

Michaela's exclusion from Peter's marriage in a snap was also shocking and stunning, but it was mainly her fault that she ended up in her situation in the first place. The fact that she chose not to hear Simone's explanation about Peter initiating the kiss led to her downfall.

Devon was a monster in a way because of her relentless pursuit of changing Simone without realizing that her sister was already too far gone.

In the end, there is no true winner for the three protagonists, which is quite unfortunate.