Superman Movie Announces Early Screening (But There's a Catch)

Fans eager to see the Man of Steel back on the big screen might get their chance sooner than expected, as the upcoming Superman movie is officially getting an early screening. However, there's a twist: advance access is available only to subscribers for a certain business, which may limit who gets to attend.

Amazon has announced a partnership with DC Studios that will bring James Gunn's Superman to fans on July 7, four days before its global release. Oddly, the official website also shows an advertisement for an early screen on July 8; it's unclear at this time if that means two early screenings will be available or if one of the dates needs to be updated.

The catch to these exciting early looks at Superman is that they're exclusive to Prime members on Amazon. This means that not everyone will be able to sign up for these preliminary previews, giving a major leg-up to those who are loyal members of Amazon's uber-popular subscription model. This appears to be a Prime Premiere event, most recently used for those wanting to see Ben Affleck's The Accountant 2 (streaming later this summer) early.

Prime Premiere lets Prime members attend early theatrical screenings of select movies before they hit Prime Video. About a week in advance, members can visit PrimePremiere. Amazon can reserve tickets by selecting a theater and signing in with their Amazon account. When it comes to theaters, past events indicate that these Superman screenings will only be in select locations in major U.S. cities, more official information is expected to come leading up to early July.

Superman is the first film in Gunn's rebooted DCU and is set to hit theaters on July 11. The official trailer was just released, kicking off a major wave of marketing and surprising fans with a twist: Lois Lane already knows Clark Kent's secret identity. Directed and written by Gunn, the film stars David Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois and follows Clark's struggle to balance his good-faith morals with real-world conflicts. With filming now complete and promotion ramping up, Superman marks a fresh start for the iconic hero and DC Studios alike.

Warner Bros.' Confidence in 2025 Superman Movie

DC

For years, Warner Bros.' new Superman film has been viewed as one of the most important moments in the history of DC. The DCEU sizzled out in the 2020s, with 2023's three releases awkwardly hitting theaters while the studio also teased an entirely new, rebooted universe, kicking off with Superman in 2025. All of the preparations and planning since late 2022, when Gunn and Peter Safran were named the leaders of DC Studios, have led to this summer.

It's not an exaggeration to say that an entire cinematic universe with the potential to make billions of dollars rides on Superman's critical and commercial success. The good news is that WB's marketing push coined the Summer of Superman, has been aggressive, which seems to indicate confidence, especially with the newly announced early fan screenings. DC hopes to please its most loyal fans, leading to general audiences hearing a wave of positivity surrounding the new movie. No superhero is quite as synonymous as Superman himself, making the ceiling of box office success higher than most comic book characters.

The good news for Warner Bros. on a broader level is that 2025 has been going swimmingly so far, with the studio producing and distributing the two biggest films of the year thus far, A Minecraft Movie and Sinners. This almost certainly gives the WB executives confidence as they pour money into the DCU reboot's marketing budget. Hopefully, Superman can live up to the hype, even if fans need a Prime membership to see it first.