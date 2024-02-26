Superman and Lois Season 4 Release, Cast and Everything We Know

The anticipation for Superman & Lois Season 4 is high, especially after a heart-pounding cliffhanger that saw the Man of Steel and Doomsday butt heads.

Superman & Lois Season 3 has had its fair share of ups and downs. Aside from the usual family troubles over the Kent family, Lex Luthor's return and Doomsday's unexpected arrival spelled doom for Tyler Hoechlin's titular DC hero.

When Will Superman and Lois Season 4 Release?

CW

In May 2023, Deadline broke the news that The CW was "not expected" to renew the bulk of its remaining scripted dramas because the said shows are produced at a higher price point than what the network is willing to pay moving forward.

It was a disappointing update for Superman & Lois Season 4 then since it almost ended up being canceled.

Thankfully, The CW ended up renewing Superman & Lois for Season 4 in June 2023, continuing the stories of one of the highly-praised Arrowverse spin-offs.

But there's a catch.

TV Line reported that Season 4 will only have 10 episodes while Deadline shared that budget cuts are in the order for the upcoming batch of episodes, with the network notably reducing the number of series-regular cast members.

The Hollywood actors' and writers' strikes had a major effect on Season 4's release, with The Hollywood Reporter claiming in October 2023 that the new episodes would be released sometime after April 2024.

Production for Season 4 then began in January 2024, with the cast and crew sharing exciting photos on social media to tease what's ahead.

Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment for The CW, (via TV Line) announced in February that Superman & Lois Season 4 will premiere on the network sometime in Fall 2024 (likely September or October), teasing that the 10-episode season is "going to blow your minds."

Who Is Cast in Superman and Lois Season 4?

Superman & Lois Season 4 will not only have a shorter episode count. The show's cast of series regulars will also be trimmed down.

The only safe bets to come back as series regulars are the Kent family and Lex Luthor.

Tyler Hoechlin's Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch's Lois Lane are set to lead the cast once more, with Alex Garfin and Michael Bishop returning as Jordan and Jonathan Kent respectively.

Michael Cudlitz will also come back as Lex Luthor after a menacing debut in the final episodes of Season 3.

Who Is Not a Series Regular in Superman and Lois Season 4?

As part of the budget cuts, Superman & Lois Season 4 will not bring back seven cast members as series regulars.

The said actors are Inde Navarette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as Henry Irons, Tayler Buck as Natalie Irons, Alexander Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing, and Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane.

It remains to be seen how many episodes each of the cast members mentioned will appear in Season 4, but all of them are expected to return in some capacity in the final batch of episodes.

Meanwhile, Be More Super claimed that Dylan Walsh's Sam Lane will appear in at least two episodes in Season 4. This came after Leslie Bourque-Walsh, the wife of actor Dylan Walsh, said in June 2023 that her husband would not return due to budget cuts.

Will Superman and Lois Season 4 Be the Last?

The CW then announced in November 2023 that Season 4 would be Superman & Lois' final season, marking the end of the Arrowverse as fans know it.

Superman & Lois showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher offered a heartfelt goodbye in a joint statement, noting how grateful they are for the time they had with the cast and crew:

"While we’re sad to say goodbye to 'Superman & Lois' at the end of Season 4, we’re grateful for the time we’ve had with our amazing cast, crew, vfx teams, editors, musical geniuses, and writers… Since the day this show was first discussed, it was about family. And that’s what was created — on and off screen."

Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment for The CW, offered high praise for the show's cast and crew while describing the final 10 episodes as a "must-watch-every-minute farewell:"

"We are grateful for the years of hard work and graceful storytelling from the show’s writers, producers, actors and crew, as well as our terrific partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions. As Superman embarks on his final flight, the team is leaving us with an absolutely epic 10-episode must-watch-every-minute farewell to one of the most legendary CW families ever.”

What Will Happen in Superman and Lois Season 4?

The climactic showdown between Superman and a newly-born Doomsday was the highlight of the Season 3 finale, but sadly, the clash of the two heavyweights ended on a massive cliffhanger.

Season 4 is expected to continue the fight between the two rivals. As fans of the comic books know, it will not end well for the Man of Steel.

In DC Comics, Doomsday is the only villain who was able to kill Superman.

There's a strong chance that the first episodes of Season 4 will dive into the death of Tyler Hoechlin's Superman while also exploring the ramifications of it toward his family.

While Clarke's death is expected to be temporary, it will be up to Alex Garfin's Jordan Kent to step up while his father is gone. Lois, meanwhile, could be the key to finding a way to revive her husband, potentially with the help of the new Fortress of Solitude.

Season 4 would then end with Clark's resurrection, leading to an eventful battle with Lex Luthor.

Superman & Lois Season 4 will premiere on The CW sometime in Fall 2024.

