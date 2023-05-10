While Superman & Lois is currently enjoying its third season run on The CW, it remains to be seen if the Arrowverse spin-off will return for Season 4.

Superman & Lois Season 2 surprised everyone when it confirmed that the show is not part of the main Arrowverse, ultimately revealing that it is set on a different Earth. This meant that it will not be part of the Arrowverse's grand ending in The Flash, hinting that the stories of Tyler Hoechlin's Man of Steel will continue.

However, The CW's sale to Nexstar Media Group led to concern that scripted shows like Superman & Lois could receive the ax, especially after the network's new president, Brad Schwartz, offered a non-commital response on the prospect of more DC content that will arrive.

Will The CW Renew Superman & Lois for Season 4?

DC

As per a new report from Deadline, The CW is "not expected" to renew the bulk of its remaining scripted dramas despite giving a 13-episode Season 4 order to Jared Padalecki's Walker in the 2023-2024 broadcast season.

The CW's scripted dramas are produced at a higher price point than what the network is willing to pay moving forward. This would mean that the likes of Superman & Lois Season 4 and All American: Homecoming Season 3 could end up being canceled if the network is not willing to spend.

However, Deadline mentioned that the DC show could make the cut "if" there are more scripted renewals for the network, but the outlet pointed out that it is a "big if."

Walker's renewal is the first major decision made by the CW under its new leadership.

Deadline also shared that "the bulk of the CW's existing scripted series" will likely be canceled since the network is poised to transition to a new business model of lower-cost scripted programming to achieve profitability.

It is unknown if Superman & Lois will make the cut.

During an appearance at this year's Starfury Conventions, via Discussing Film's Ben Rolph, Superman actor Tyler Hoechlin responded with "who knows" when asked about the possibility of seeing Superman & Lois Season 4, citing the current writer's strike as a reason.

Still, the Arrowverse actor emphasized that he's "optimistic" that he will return for Season 4.

Why Superman & Lois Deserves a Season 4

This latest update about Superman & Lois is a discouraging one, especially after a strong and consistent third season.

Given that many have praised the show's handling of Lois Lane's cancer storyline and Tyler Hoechlin's incredible portrayal of the Man of Steel, it would be unfortunate if The CW ends up canceling its last remaining DC show.

In addition, retaining Superman & Lois for potentially one final run in Season 4 is an ideal move for The CW since the DC hero's popularity could still allow fans (both casual and diehards) to tune in.

This move would also not be restricted by James Gunn's regime under the DC Studios banner since Superman: Legacy will premiere in 2025 (By then, Superman & Lois would've likely wrapped its fourth season).

Hopefully, the network will consider retaining Superman & Lois for one proper goodbye to its fans.

A new episode of Superman & Lois Season 3 premieres every Tuesday on The CW.