The CW Just Saved 1 Arrowverse Spin-off Show

The CW will save one fan-favorite spin-off from the Arrowverse for at least one more season of TV.

After an impressive run on The CW lasting longer than a decade, the Arrowverse appeared to meet its official end when Season 9 of The Flash aired its final episodes on network TV in late May.

This followed cancelations for Arrow (2012-2020), Supergirl (2015-2021), Legends of Tomorrow (2016-2022), and more, all while The CW changes management and looks to change its strategy of releasing new DC Comics-based content.

The CW Renews Arrowverse Spin-Off Show

The official Superman & Lois Twitter page confirmed that the Arrowverse spin-off will return to The CW for its fourth season.

Also included was a poster for the new season, highlighting Tyler Hoechlin's Clark Kent, Elizabeth Tulloch's Lois Lane, and their two sons, Jordan and Jonathan, along with the following caption:

"Their fight for hope isn't finished yet. The action continues. 'Superman & Lois' is renewed for Season 4"

TVLine added to that news, revealing that this new season will only be 10 episodes long.

Network president Brad Schwartz shared a statement celebrating the show's renewal, which was announced alongside a renewal for All American: Homecoming:

"We are thrilled to bring 'Superman & Lois' back to The CW network. These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons."

With this renewal, according to Deadline, it's expected that major budget cuts will be in place for Season 4. Superman & Lois will likely reduce the number of series-regular cast members, which currently stands at a dozen.

